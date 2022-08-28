Winning Powerball Second Division ticket sold in Temuka

A ticket sold at Village Post Temuka was won of two to win Powerball Second Division.

Thirteen Lotto players won Second Division in Saturday night’s Lotto draw, each winning $20,479, with the two Powerball Second Division winners, one from Temuka, and a MyLotto player from Nelson, winning $29,021.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the Temuka store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.