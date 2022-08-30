Orange heavy rain warning for Canterbury High Country

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country.

The warning, issued by the MetService on Tuesday morning, is valid for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, from 9pm on Wednesday to 6am on Saturday.

An orange warning signifies people need to be prepared and take action as appropriate as there could be some disruption to their day and potential risk to people, animals and property.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly,’’ the MetService says.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

“A long period of rain, with heavy falls.”

Between 300 millimetres to 450mm on the Divide, with 200 to 300mm accumulating within 20 kilometres east of the Divide.

Peak intensities of 15 to 20mmh are also expected.