Meet the candidates: Timaru District Council's 2022 candidates

Owen ‘OJ’ Jackson

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I want to see the Timaru District reach its full potential and continue to make it a better place to live, work, invest in and play. I will be a strong advocate for my community and bring a new depth of community connection to the council table.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I’ve always been well-connected to my community but the CPlay playground project which I founded has enabled me to further develop my skills of negotiation and governance to achieve successful outcomes.

Through this project I’ve shown I have the character, determination and skills to ‘Get Things Done’.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Recreation and culture - create meaningful public spaces for people of all ages and abilities to gather, learn, grow and connect for the benefit of our communities health and wellbeing.

Jobs and economy - foster efficient, effective and innovative developments that enable the district to reach its full potential as a vibrant and attractive destination to grow and attract local business.

Housing - encourage fit for purpose land for development under the Resource Management Act, the Building Act, and the Health Act and support the provision of high quality housing, and urban environments for our community to grow.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

I absolutely support these projects as meaningful public spaces are vital to the fabric of our community and improve our prosperity and our health and well-being. However, I am concerned about how long it is taking to get these projects completed and if I am elected to council I will not be holding them up with more reviews and consultancy. It’s time to ‘Get Things Done’.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No. I will bring a new set of independent eyes and ears to the council table and will not be afraid to ask questions that I believe will be in the best interests of my community.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Troy Titheridge.

Troy Titheridge

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I want to make a real difference for youth in the district. We are the district’s future and can contribute to its development – our voice needs to be heard. I am 24 and want to stay in the district – as do many others.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I have served our district in governance roles on my school Board of Trustees, non-profit, chairman of council advisory panel - Timaru District Youth Council, and University clubs. Working with people, developing strategies, implementing plans and applying my competencies and qualifications to make strategic decisions, makes me a credible candidate.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Economy. We need to diversify our economy, bring more businesses to our district which creates new employment opportunities and grows our population.

Climate change - flooding, erosion, crop viability. I’ll advocate a council tree planting initiative across marginal, riparian and council land creating a carbon sink, stabilising our river banks, and providing a habitat for native biodiversity.

Council debt. By 2031 district debt will be more than a quarter of a billion dollars. This is a burden on current and future generations. By growing our economy and population, the burden of future rate rises are spread proportionately.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

Yes I support these projects. While it does cost money, it is vital to the rejuvenation of our CBD and our district’s story and appeal. We must look after the social, economic, environmental and cultural aspects of our major town in the district. The Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown projects all embody these aspects in their own unique way which combined, all contribute to the fabric and well-being of our community.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No. Independent. Local democracy is fundamental to our community.

Supplied Timaru mayoral candidate Stu Piddington. He is also standing for the Timaru ward in the local body elections 2022.

Stu Piddington

Timaru mayoral candidate and Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I wish to lead a council focused on delivery. Less talk more action. Be more transparent keeping ratepayer’s fully informed. Provide a strong voice for the district including continuing to oppose Three Waters legislation. Prioritise spending and work hard on economic development. Ensure all council contracts tendered and jobs advertised.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I have ability to get things done, and I am prepared to make tough decisions. I believe in a transparent council that relies on the skills of locals and ensures ratepayers’ money is not wasted. Reward talent and hard work and encourage locals to have a voice.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

The delivery of the major projects above and below ground including the Theatre Royal, Aigantighe Art Gallery and the new stadium at Aorangi Park.

Opposing the Government on the three waters reform that will see assets disappear from local control and other attempts at centralisation. Ensure other proposed local government reform does not mean the district loses its voice.

Climate change and how to deal with it in a sensible and affordable manner to ensure assets are sustained and protected for generations to come.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives? ​

It is vital we have a vibrant inner city. With escalating costs I believe the ratepayers will ultimately decide what the priority needs to be on the five major projects (as we also have the new Aigantighe Art Gallery and Aorangi Stadium projects underway). I support the Theatre Royal, stadium and art galley and am unsure if ratepayers can afford the Heritage Hub. Wasting $4.2m spent on City-Town consultants and $1.5m on CBD trials. Need more involvement of locals.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Michael Clarkson.

Michael Clarkson

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I believe there needs to be more transparency and accountability when it comes to the working within council.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I bring the skills of ethically, honesty, and the ability to interact with persons across the spectrum, as above all, everything the council does, at ratepayers’ expense needs to be open, and able to face scrutiny from the public.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Three Waters – rejecting this proposal, by any other name this is an asset grab/asset strip, and not beneficial to the district.

Rate rises – we need to weigh up and balance “wants” versus “needs”, for fixed income people, even a small rise in rates can have major repercussions.

Transparency – being more open, being one of the eight councils around the country, the Ombudsmen is looking into, around areas such as “closed door meetings” is not a good look.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

I support these, there always needs to be a pivotal area which becomes a town’s highlight or focal point, but we do need to run these developments on the provision that they are completed within budget, and in a similar vein, do not become a burden on the ratepayer.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

Refreshing Local Democracy.

Supplied/Stuff Timaru ward council candidate Stu Jackson.

Stu Jackson

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I'm frustrated by Timaru's lack of progress compared to our direct neighbour towns on either side. Progress isn't defined by a supermarket, hardware store and K-Mart. Personally I'd like to see the tile issue sorted and the council do proper public consultation on things instead of surveys with pre-determined results

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

New ideas and practical, logical ways of solving some of the issues confronting the district. Being self-employed for 37 years, I'm used to making everyday decisions that have direct repercussions. Vote for me to get a fresh perspective and more open dialogue with constituents on the issues that matter

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

An ageing population and population loss. Encourage more new residents to town and give younger people a reason to stay and create a life in the district

Distrust of current council by ratepayersdue to so many ‘behind closed doors’ meetings. Lack of dialogue between councillors and the public. Get more public along to council meetings and have regular public forums so the TDC learn what the public really wants.

TDC is perceived as actively discouraging expansion of the town. Allow rezoning on the boundary of the suburbs.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and City Town). Do you support these initiatives?

Living in Stafford St for the last 27 years, I fully support the CBD revitalisation, but here's my take : Demolish the former Royal Garden Restaurant, the Former Excelsior Pub (keep the facade), and all of the current theatre (as it has very little historic value) then on the large empty section build a fit for purpose, watertight tilt slab building that could potentially contain a museum, multipurpose auditorium/theatre and art gallery (potentially even the library). Build it 1/2 metre back from the footpath to enable construction of a fake facade replicating the other heritage buildings of Stafford St. Give local architects a go.

As for Citytown, what does that even mean? In 12 months we've had a digital treasure hunt and a temporary scaffold stage built. Really? Expedite the 'trials' (run some concurrently) and report back before the CDB dies completely.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No, but a big fan of the Oxford Comma. Not a fan of the current government.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru ward candidate Allan Booth. (File photo)

Allan Booth

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

To influence important decisions which will lead to South Canterbury’s long term prosperity, in turn creating opportunities and a great place to live for all our ratepayers.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I offer common sense, strategic thinking, the ability and will to challenge council officers in some options proposed to council for consideration. My business background has the benefit of real experience of which I believe will be a real asset when making those important decisions.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Restrictions put in place either centrally or locally impeding our ability to grow. Our economic future and opportunities depend upon attracting good people and families to participate in all the benefits of living in the Timaru District. We are in a unique central location, which has a number of benefits of which we need to exploit.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

I support the City Town upgrade, as it is long overdue, and a master plan should have been initiated at the time the LTP was enabled. The lack of investment from the council over the last 25 years in the CBD is incomprehensible.

In regards to the theatre, I’d suggest we could get far better value for money by building a multi-purpose facility which could incorporate an auditorium for the theatre along with a decent banquet, catering and conference facility on the Bay. A feasibility report carried out in 2017 suggested exactly this, but was ignored by the council of the day.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

While I am a member of a political party, to my knowledge left and right politics are not active in our council whatsoever.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Shane Wilson.

Shane Wilson

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

The council needs to be a reflection of the community it represents, so there needs to be a young voice to bring light to issues felt by the youth in the area.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

The main thing that I bring to the table is an outside opinion and fresh set of eyes to any issues facing our community going forward.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Road quality, CBD revitalisation and lack of activities/entertainment.

For the roads, a stronger message needs to be sent to central government for more funding to fix them, for example SH1 around the Showgrounds is not fit for the development going on there.

The others can be fixed together, we need to encourage more private investment on Stafford St, especially focusing on entertainment and activity based-businesses.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

I fully support the redevelopment as it gives Timaru a venue for performances from both local and outside acts and brings a greater focus to the CBD as a whole.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I am not affiliated with any political parties.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Sally Parker.

Sally Parker

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

So I can continue to support our district to keep moving forward.

Over the past two terms we have achieved positive progressive outcomes for our community. I pride myself in supporting our districts voice and delivering governance over our four-core well beings, social, economic, environmental and culture priorities.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I am committed to local government and the role of community engagement and partnerships. I have experience in the local government sector and understand the commitment required to be an effective councillor. I am motivated, accessible, conscientious, and I will advocate for you.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Government Reform and Legislative Change. Central government have commissioned three significant reforms. These reforms will likely change how local government operates and how services are delivered. I will support ongoing consultative opportunities to ensure localism is maintained to reflect the needs of our district.

Ageing Infrastructure. Significant work and investment are needed to replace our ageing core infrastructure, (constructed 1940s and 1960s). I will continue to provide sound governance to support a work programme to ensure delivery for our community.

Climate Change. Council needs to be responsive to the impact and legislative changes climate change will have on our community and environment.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

Yes, both have had significant stakeholder and community engagement, which is ongoing. Theatre Royal and Heritage Hub were consulted through our Long-Term Plan 2018-28 and public submission supported an upgrade. CityTown was consulted through our Long-Term Plan 2021-31, public submissions and community feedback supported a regeneration of our CBD area. Council will have an enabling role working with our community and the private sector. Both projects will improve connections and experiences. The projects will enhance accessibility for all members of our community. Both projects will have intergenerational community benefits.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Christine Crosbie.

Christine Crosbie

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I explore democracy and social responsibility in my classroom. I believe that one should lead by example. I am therefore running to demonstrate to youth that we should value and engage with our community. I also believe in a range of voices to ensure there is consideration for all.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I am approachable, diligent and committed to our community. I am a teacher who demonstrates excellent organisational skills, professional and personal responsibility, co-operation and decisiveness. I am enthusiastic about striving for critical thought and social responsibility. I will advocate for a balanced view, innovative progression and an enhanced lifestyle.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Enhancing and developing the CBD and its associated facilities to develop a sense of belonging. I would address this by creating pedestrian opportunities with adjoining parking, green spaces and corridors, and visible telling of all our stories and histories.

The resilience of infrastructure due to age or climate change. I would address this by continuing with the council's successful programme of future-focused investment and development.

The engagement and retention of youth within our community. I would address this by encouraging strong links between business and education to ensure accessible pathways for our youth.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

I support the major projects to redevelop the Timaru CBD: the Heritage Hub/Theatre Royal and CityTown. I support the Theatre Royal redevelopment because we need to be maintaining and future-proofing our facilities so that present and future generations have appropriate cultural and recreational spaces. The development of the Heritage Hub ensures we are creating a place of learning to explore our local knowledge and histories. The CityTown project is essential; our CBD needs an innovative approach that we can be proud of. A space where we socialise, have opportunities for business, connect with nature and share our stories.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No, I am an independent candidate.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Stacey Scott.

Stacey Scott

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I want Timaru District to continue to be relevant, progressive, and attractive. Strong governance, leadership and relevant experience will be important to achieve the targets and aspirations set out in the current LTP. I’m ready to bring my community passion, leadership, and my business experience to the council table.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

Strong governance and leadership experience. I’m connected to the community through my work and community activities. Responsive planning and engagement with our community is vitally important. I believe the skills and strengths I have obtained from my current work practises will add value and depth to the council table.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Inflation and increasing cost pressures has resulted in demand for services continuing to rise, and the price of providing them to escalate. Being realistic with what we are building, assuring affordability and usability will support controlling rates.

Ageing infrastructure, particularly around potential failure, and environmental compliance. Continued strategic investment in quality infrastructure that meets the need of our community is essential.

The three significant government reforms that collectively will impact on local government. Three waters, the resource management system, and the future for local government. Strong governance, leadership and unity is needed. Strengths I will bring to the council table.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

Yes, however, we need to be realistic. If elected this will be one of my priority areas, gaining a good understanding of the work done to date, meeting with user groups the council has been consulting with and listening to their needs on the development and build of these essential assets.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

Running as an independent.

SUPPLIED Timaru ward candidate Peter Burt.

Peter Burt

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I have served as a Timaru District councillor for three terms and have significant governance experience. that is imperative with central government’s agenda to strip local democracy away with their three waters, RMA and local government reform proposals.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

With three terms on council, as chairperson in key portfolios in commercial and strategy, audit and risk and qualifications with the Resource Management Act and a massive amount of engagement across the district, this allows me to navigate the extremely difficult local government environment successfully.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Keeping the momentum going with the redevelopment of the CBD, the Theatre Royal and cultural centre is extremely important.

However, we need to stand firm over the three waters reforms so that we do not lose ratepayer-funded infrastructure without the appropriate millions in compensation.

With the RMA and local government reforms looking to completely change how local government will operate and taking over $450m off our balance sheets, we will cease to have relevance as a council and this is the priority that we need to give the greatest focus.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

I absolutely support these initiatives. They are a very important part of securing our identity as a progressive and significant provincial town that will keep attracting capable people and families to our district. Retail has evolved, and we need to evolve with this, as do the businesses in the CBD. These initiatives will support and drive the changes to develop a unique, vibrant and people-centric place to live, work and thrive.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No I am independent.and believe a councillor should fundamentally have only one agenda and that is, what is best for the Timaru District in every aspect of their role.

Supplied Geraldine ward candidate Gavin Oliver.

Gavin Oliver

Geraldine ward

Why are you standing?

Having completed three years on council, I have grown the skills needed to be a reliable and effective councillor. It was an honour to be elected by my community, and I believe I have carried out my duties with the upmost integrity. I will continue to be a strong voice at council for the Geraldine District.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I have the proven record of being able to achieve great outcomes for the people of Geraldine. This involves having good communication skills and being focused on the needs of the community. I have worked hard to establish good relationships with council staff, as required to achieve desired outcomes.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Due to unprecedented weather events, higher investment is being required on the districts road networks especially the unsealed network. We must continue to lobby the government for more financial assistance for roading repairs and maintenance.

We must continue to lobby the government in opposition to three waters reform. There is a need for reform, but the current model the government is pushing through parliament, is both unfair and the process undemocratic for ratepayers.

Rates increases need to be kept at a level that are affordable and reflect cost of living. This may mean looking at financial waste and council expenditure. Rethinking major vertical projects, such as Theatre Royal/ Heritage Hub, Museum and Aorangi Stadium need to be prioritised by need for the community.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

With the cost of building supplies and labour shortages, vertical builds are becoming more and more unaffordable, and budget risks have never been more apparent. We need to be realistic on what ratepayers want to pay, and any budget increases need to go back to ratepayers for approval. In my opinion maybe it’s time to rethink only doing the theatre in the first instance. CityTown needs to happen to revitalise the CBD, but again let’s be realistic on what is needed. A green way from the CBD to Caroline Bay will certainly invigorate the area, after all Caroline Bay is the jewel in the crown of the city.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

Independent.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Peter Bennett.

Peter Bennett

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

Passionate about Timaru and South Canterbury.I have a wealth of local knowledge and experience to contribute to the future development of our town for a better tomorrow. I want to listen and involve our community openly and honestly. I am a voice for our community.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

Chairman of the Aorangi Park Association for just over 30 years. My committee consisted of local businessman and notable sportspersons twice my age along with a council representative. What you see today took 30 years to achieve. Past company commercial manager with 28 staff and a company director.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Cost of living Crisis – Rate increases directly affect children, families and citizens of our community. I want to ensure acceptable rate rises.

Tourism – Timaru needs tourism to boost our economy. We need to promote and sell our wonderful town to the world so those planning on coming to New Zealand include Timaru as a stopover destination.

Youth – Our youth and young citizens have been neglected. I’m keen to bring Timaru into the new world of electronic games. Let’s call it Eplay where our youth, young citizens and adults can enjoy Laser strike, Virtual Reality 3D games and simulated sports.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

Timaru CBD – 50/50. Once again we seem to have a bucket of ratepayers money for redeveloping and enhancing the Timaru CBD. It would seem the council have already signed off a $4.6 million upgrade without community input and hopefully happy retailers in the Timaru CBD. One issue I totally agree with - the slippery tiles must go asap – not 2024. Theatre Royal and Heritage Hub – 50/50. Using the Government’s Shovel Ready Stimulus Fund of $11m, when it could have gone to a variety of smaller projects that community groups seem to working their butts off fundraising to complete community projects. [The Government's Shovel Ready Stimulus Fund was to help with recovery post-Covid-19 lockdown, and required projects to be ready as soon as the construction industry returned to normal.]

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru mayoral candidate Nigel Bowen. (File photo)

Nigel Bowen

Timaru mayoral candidate

Why are you standing?

Attracting the funding we deserve from central government in a period of unprecedented reform requires strong proven leadership, that – with the delivery of vertical infrastructure projects confirmed at the last long-term plan - is imperative to the continued success of our district which I value being a part of.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I bring proven leadership at both the local and national level on issues such as three water reform. I have proven financial skills with success in business for nearly 20 years and a good balance in cross sector thinking across economic growth, sustainability with both a social and environmental lens.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

We need to build the districts business case for increased funding across multiple sectors from roading through to mental health and climate change.

Sustained weather events affecting water resiliency requires the treatment plant for the Claremont Reservoir to be delivered in the next 18 months.

This is the key project that will support business growth for Timaru and is directly connected to a holistic growth approach which incorporates land availability and workforce attraction which are being addressed through the growth management strategy our Economic Development Agency.

Gang proliferation and methamphetamine is a community discussion we need to have to provide bespoke community solutions.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives? If so - why, and if not - why not?

Yes. I definitely support these projects. The current council has been successful, along with strong community support, in putting funding in for the first time in 25 years to deliver projects within the CBD. The next three years will be focused on prioritising and delivering on that plan which supports sustained economic activity in the heart of our city and delivers in the broader wellbeing space.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No.

SUPPLIED Timaru ward candidate Tony Bunting.

Tony Bunting

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I love the Timaru District and have been a part of this community since childhood. Strong families are foundational to society, and as a husband, father and grandfather I want to secure a strong foundation for future generations. I am and will continue to be invested in our community.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

My work in health, education and the trades sector gives me a broad approach. Being self-employed, I can offer flexibility to prioritise council matters. Strong communication and mediation skills gives me confidence to ask the hard questions and make independent decisions that reflect our people.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

The heart of the community is of concern to me, having faced many challenges over the last two years.

Personal lives and businesses have faced upheaval. This is time for cohesion and listening to the needs of our community in order to move forward positively. I reject three waters and believe we should make decisions locally rather than giving control to centralised government agendas.

Environmental decisions should be made in collaboration with people who know the land. Political ideology needs to be critically challenged to sit alongside landowners, protecting businesses and residences, restricting the negative impact on our people.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

These projects have had the green tick and should proceed without holdups which would only serve to escalate prices further. The heart of the people must be kept paramount in any further decisions around the projects.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No, I am completely independent.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Daniel Talbot.

Daniel Talbot

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

I loved growing up in Timaru, and now that I have my own kids, I am invested in Timaru’s future to ensure they love it here too. As a young candidate (32), I want to bring a different perspective and voice to the council.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

Financial advice background, I believe in strong financial oversight and financial sustainability. This is important as Timaru is about to undergo some big spending on infrastructure and projects. Experience lobbying and campaigning central government while at Lincoln University. I would continue Timaru’s pushback against potential loss of assets and independence.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Government intervention (three waters and more)– Timaru should be responsible for our own future and our ownassets. I would represent our interests and lobby the Government to keep Timaru independent.

Sustainability (environmental, infrastructure and financial)– Everything the council does should focus on ensuring what we do today is fit for purpose today and tomorrow and does not burden current or future ratepayers.

Local economy – Our low unemployment and great job opportunities have resulted in a skills’ shortage, from healthcare to hospitality. I would focus on retaining local talent and attracting new residents.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

I do support these initiatives. Timaru needs to continue to develop and innovate the CBD. These projects provide both community well-being and economic enhancements. These initiatives obviously do come at a cost which ultimately ratepayers pick up the bill for but the alternative is the CBD being neglected, stagnating and declining, which has a cost too. As a ratepayer, I would rather pay now to keep the CDB vibrant and functioning than suffer the cost of a neglected and declining CBD in the future.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I have zero political or group affiliations.

Supplied Timaru ward candidate Barbara Gilchrist.

Barbara Gilchrist

Timaru ward

Why are you standing?

With a background in health, my focus is on the well-being of both our people and our place. Local government gives me a voice in both these areas. It also allows me to take your voice to central government, as we did recently with our Three Waters submission.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I work hard for my community and the environment, and this is shown in my commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change, the CityTown project and improving accessibility. These were my “big three” from last election, and I’ve delivered on them all.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Impact of climate change - continue to invest in resilient infrastructure, manage and mitigate coastal impacts, support reduction in emissions, encourage food resilience and further improve waste management.

Regulatory changes from central government - continue to promote local solutions, such as our Three Waters submission, ensure District Plan is notified and develop better ways to communicate changes to the community.

Changing population and retail landscape - continue driving CityTown project, encourage higher density residential living, ensure all services and infrastructure are accessible for all.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

Yes, I support both initiatives, and have been heavily involved with the CityTown project, which will bring central Timaru to life. The Theatre Royal and Heritage Hub is also an exciting project, but there seem differing views on how much money should be spent, and how this will be shared across the many generations and groups that will benefit from its development.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I have no affiliation to any political party or group.

SUPPLIED Geraldine ward candidate Jan Finlayson.

Jan Finlayson

Geraldine ward

Why are you standing?

Our district's liveability must be not only maintained but improved. I have the necessary skills, experience, critical thinking, and fortitude for the task. And with local democracy under review,I will be a strong voice for a sustainable future in which our district’s liveability continues in local, democratically-elected hands.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

My background and skills are in national-level conservation and recreation advocacy, journalism, farming, the arts, teaching, and back country recreation. I have long experience in governance. I bring a proven ability to analyse issues - structural, social, economic, environmental, and wider - and advocate effectively for the best way ahead.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Future-proofing of local democracy. The local government review and issues such as Three Waters and co-governance, both of which I oppose, give us a once-in-a-generation chance to debate and reset local government. It should be based on genuine democracy and local ownership.

Implementation of Geraldine's new strategic plan. I am committed to its priorities of a healthy local economy, durable infrastructure, respect for nature, thriving arts, and regular diverse events.

Restoration and protection of our natural environment. Across council activity, opportunities should be created, and taken, to increase biodiversity and reduce carbon emissions and contamination.

The Timaru District Council has major projects underway to redevelop and enhance the Timaru CBD (Heritage Hub, Theatre Royal and CityTown). Do you support these initiatives?

I support some redevelopment of the Theatre Royal. A high-quality performance venue is a great asset. However, realism is needed. Timaru is a provincial city, not a main centre. We should not try to compete with large urban centres. The upgrade should be affordable for ratepayers, performers, and theatre-goers. I support a Heritage Hub. Precincts are a proven concept. But the hub will serve our district best if it is fit for the purposes and budget of a provincial city, not those of a major centre. I support CityTown. Where town centres thrive, it is because of less-tangible things as well as bricks and mortar. Independent businesses, usability, thriving arts, and beauty are important. However, it must be well planned so that it is affordable and sustainable.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I am not affiliated to any political party or group.

Geraldine ward candidate Wayne O’Donnell chose not to answer The Timaru Herald’s questions.