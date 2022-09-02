Work continues to replace Timaru traffic lights at edge of CBD

Work is underway on the lights at Timaru’s North and Stafford street intersection.

A project to upgrade the traffic lights at a busy Timaru intersection on the edge of the towns CBD is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

A temporary roundabout has been in place while the work is undertaken at the intersection of Stafford and North streets, a Timaru District Council spokesman said.

The spokesperson said the traffic lights at the site were installed in the late 1980s and “were not up to current standards due to a variety of issues”.

“While there was already some distruption with the upgrade to the lights themselves, in order to do things more efficiently we also took the opportunity to upgrade the cabling which added a week to the original two week time frame,’’ they said.

“We have also upgraded some of the kerbs to fit the slightly changed layout and moved a street light pole away from the north west corner as it was getting hit on occasion by turning traffic.”