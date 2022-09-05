Walking for hope and in memory of those lost in Timaru
As Jim and Rosie Scott walked along Church St, among a crowd of people, many wearing yellow, they each carried a photo.
As the Timaru couple, who were taking part in the town’s annual Hope Walk on Sunday, made their way from Centennial Park to Caroline Bay, they thought of their daughter Gemma.
Almost two years ago, at the age of 37, Gemma took her own life.
The pair each carried a photo of their daughter, to remember her and place on one of 607 crosses put up at the end of the walk to mark the number of lives lost to suicide in New Zealand, in the year ending June 2020.
Rosie said the sight of the white crosses was sobering, and placing her daughter’s photos among them was “very emotional’’.
“That was the moment that got me,’’ she said.
Sunday’s walk, attended by about 200, was the first in two years, and was a chance for people to walk in solidarity and remember those lost to suicide.
Organiser Michelle Cogger said the weather had helped, and it was an emotional day, bringing people together and letting them know they were not on their own.
For the Scotts, the walk was also the chance to do something positive, Rosie said.
She described her daughter as “a beautiful girl’’, talented artistically, who had found life a battle.
“I always felt bad it was such a battle for her.
“The help just seriously isn’t there.’’
She said that is a common theme among others who have lost someone to suicide – the struggle of finding mental health services.
“If you know of someone struggling, keep checking in, keep asking, they need you.’’
She also encouraged people to use the 1737 number, to call or text, to speak to a free trained counsellor.
Before Sunday’s walk Cogger had said she wanted to make a point with the white crosses – that the 607 who had died by suicide were more than just a number.
“A few people looked at the crosses and said ‘wow, that’s a lot’. That was the point that I wanted to make,’’ she said.
Cogger, a mental health awareness advocate, has been organising the walk since 2017, following the death of her 27-year-old son Ryan Weaver-Cogger to suicide, almost seven years ago.
Money raised from Sunday’s walk will go to Ampss (Addictions, Mental Health Peer Support Services) 101.
In the 2020/21 financial year there were 11 suspected suicides in the South Canterbury District Health Board area, five more than the previous year but six short of the 17 confirmed in 2011/12.
In the year to the end of June 2022, there were 607 deaths throughout the country, down from 628 the year before.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.