What's on in South Canterbury: September 16-18, 2022

Friday:

Broadway on Paul St: 7.30pm at Waimate High School, a chance to see the school’s talented students sing and dance to well-known classics and new Broadway hits.

Crime After Crime Tour: 7pm, Val McDermid, Michael Robotham and JP Pomare, crime writers at the Godley Hotel, Tekapo, hosted by Petronella’s Bookstore, Timaru Booksellers and Hachette.

To The Peril of My Soul: Doors open from 6.30pm, Waimate Regent Theatre, Waituna Creek PTA welcome Rosanna and Elijah to speak about their life experiences growing up in Gloriavale.

Saturday:

Temuka Heritage Market: 10am to 1pm, at the Temuka Community Square. The market begins again for summer, with a special heritage market.

Race Tekapo: From 9am at Tekapō/Tekapo, a new event for the region, including a 50 kilometre, 32km, 21km, 12km, or 5km run, and a children’s 3km distance event.

Plant Sale: 9am at St Stephen’s Church, Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, flower and vegetable plants, baking stall. Please wear a mask and bring a bag for your purchases.

Floral Designer of the Year: 1pm at the Caroline Bay Lounge. View designs by South Canterbury Area designers and vote for your favourite. $5 entry.

Plant Sale: 9.30am, annual plant sale at NZ Raptor Trust, opposite the Crows Nest. Bring your own bags, lots of natives, berry fruits, bulbs and pots, spuds in a bucket. Eftpos available.

Saturday and Sunday:

Spring Show: 2pm to 4pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday, Timaru Horticultural Society Spring Show at the Caroline Bay Hall, featuring daffodils as well as spring flowers. Open to the public. Members and children free, non-members $4.

Exhibitions:

Anchor Me: South Canterbury artist Kat Boland's latest exhibition entitled opens on Thursday at 6pm at Dead2b, 299 Stafford St. Come and meet the artist behind the works. Runs until October 12.

Solo Exhibition: Until October 7, Pete Wheeler, exhibition at ArtSpace Tekapo.

Throughout September: Stitch and Famous exhibition at Arthur St Kitchen, raising funds for Presbyterian Support South Canterbury.

Ongoing:

Scoff: Starts Friday, South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival, a 15-day festival, where people can head to a participating eatery, order the Scoff special, and be in to win daily prizes plus a weekend escape in the region. Check out scoffsc.nz for more information.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon on Saturdays at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru, latest exhibition Annie Lambourne.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

