James Meager National's new Rangitata candidate

James Meager is National’s new Rangitata candidate for the 2023 general election.

Meager, 35, was selected on Sunday by local Party members for the candidate position which was held by Megan Hands in the 2020 election, after Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon resigned in disgrace just weeks out from the election.

In that election the Rangitata seat was won off National with a majority of more than 3000 votes – the first time Labour had won the seat since its inception in 2008.

Meager (Ngāi Tahu), a trained lawyer who lives in Ashburton, said it was a “huge honour’’ to be selected as National’s candidate for Rangitata.

“Having been born and raised in Timaru, and now living in Ashburton, I’m acutely aware of the issues facing our region,’’ he said.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to stand up for my home and to fight for the issues that matter most to our people.”

After studying at the University of Otago, James spent several years working at the university, including in a Māori health role, before taking up roles at Parliament.

He recently worked as a senior public lawyer at Simpson Grierson in Christchurch.

He would “work tirelessly to get results’’, he said.

His priority now was to meet as many people as he could across Rangitata, “listen to them, and hopefully earn their support as their local MP”.

Meager is a self-employed consultant through his own firm Oath Advisory.

Rangitata National electorate chairman John Driscoll said members met in Ashburton on Sunday to make the decision, with two nominees to choose from.

While he could not say who the other nominee was, Driscoll said it had been a “close contest”.

“The two nominees spoke at the meeting,’’ he said.

“We are very happy with our decision, but the other nominee was very good as well.’’

He said Meager had good skills and good contacts in Rangitata.