Resource consent lodged for controversial waste plant near Waimate

An image from a South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) brochure which shows what the plant may look like if it goes ahead.

The company behind a controversial proposal to build a $350 million waste-to-energy plant near Waimate has lodged an application for resource consent.

South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL), the joint venture company proposing to build the plant, known as Project Kea, has lodged its consent application with Environment Canterbury (ECan) and Waimate District Council (WDC), it says in a release on Thursday.

In its application, SIRRL formally asked ECan and WDC to publicly notify the consent application, the company says.

Both councils have confirmed they have received a resource consent application, with the WDC saying “but at this stage there is nothing further we can add”.

“This application has triggered the Resource Management Act process, and will be worked through accordingly by Council’s Planning team,” the council’s communications officer Sam Morton said.

ECan consents planning manager Aurora Grant said it had received applications from SIRRL on Wednesday night, and “they are now being processed by our administration team and uploaded to our website, so they will be accessible to the public”.

“The documents are large and there are numerous consents involved, so this will take us until Friday to complete,’’ Grant said.

“Our consents planners and experts will then assess the applications and audit the Assessment of Environmental Effects in detail.

“This could take a number of months as there are a significant number of technical reports to audit. The applicant has requested Public Notification, so once we have completed the audits, the proposal will be notified and open for public submission.”

The company confirmed in April it had bought 15 hectares of land from Murphy Farms Limited, near Glenavy, for the proposed plant.

The final sale of the land, on the corner of Carrolls and Morven-Glenavy Rds, is subject to SIRRL being granted a resource consent to build the plant.

SIRRL director Paul Taylor said the starting point for Project Kea was researching energy-from-waste plants around the world to understand what would best meet Aotearoa New Zealand’s environmental conditions.

“During that research SIRRL identified what was the best operating practise and the best technology available,’’ Taylor said.

“We then sought advice from leading experts in their respective fields to undertake extensive reports on the impact of such a project on local communities.’’

The company has had 18 reports prepared assessing different aspects of the proposed plant and this “demonstrates the extent SIRRL undertook to ensure only independently proven fact and science-based information is included in the application, and to make that information available to the public for their considered review”, he says.

Supplied A map showing the proposed site of the South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) plant, near Glenavy, in the Waimate district of South Canterbury.

Of those 18 reports, nine directly address key specific issues and concerns which have been raised by members of the community so far, he said.

“These are human health, air quality, flood risk, visual impact, traffic effects, waste type, noise levels, economic impact, and an analysis of the facilities’ climate change impact when compared to landfills.”

He said “had those reports clearly demonstrated that such a plant would have a negative effect on the health of people, the environment or the waste minimisation strategy of local and regional community groups, SIRRL would not have gone ahead and lodged its resource consent application”.

Taylor said, from feedback received, the company believed the reports would “provide the necessary facts and science to questions raised and validate our belief that an Energy-from-Waste plant is a socially and environmentally responsible component of Aotearoa New Zealand’s overall waste management strategy”.

He said the plant would have the capability to operate in two modes - 30MW of electricity or 20MW of electricity, and 40TPH of steam, and both modes would be able to supply energy to residential and commercial users.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Waimate residents attend a meeting with SIRRL representatives to learn more about the proposal in September 2021.

“An important feature of this proposed Energy-from-Waste plant is how it will recycle the process wastewater stream. There is no wastewater discharge to land or any surface water body,’’ he said.

“Wastewater from such facilities can contain significant and very damaging contaminants, and for this reason the technology used in our proposed plant will treat all process wastewater, with the contaminants being sent back to the furnace and the water being 100% recycled.”

He said with the resource consent application now lodged, SIRRL plans a public information day, date yet to be confirmed, in Waimate to discuss the plant and to answer further questions on the technology and how it will operate.

If the consent was approved it would also invite the community for a “watching brief” over the operation of the plant and, “along with plant management, continue to watch over its performance going forward”.

Why Waste Waimate was formed in opposition of the proposed plant, and has held its own meetings to discuss the proposed development.