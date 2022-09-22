Services to honour Queen Elizabeth II to be held in South Canterbury

Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered in South Canterbury at several services.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, a service will be held at West End Hall, Timaru, with a service also being held in Waimate on Thursday, and a special requiem service at St Mary’s Church, Timaru, on Sunday.

The Timaru service will feature speeches from mayor Nigel Bowen, Lieutenant Grant Finlayson, and Rev Ben Randall and will start at 1.30pm, Timaru District Council media communications manager Stephen Doran said.

There will also be a live stream of the memorial service from 2pm, afternoon tea and a performance from St Mary’s choir.

“This Monday will be an opportunity for the community to commemorate the positive impacts that the late Queen has had on New Zealand throughout her long reign of devoted service,” Bowen said.

On Tuesday, the region’s district councils voted to move South Canterbury Anniversary Day, which clashed with the memorial day, to November 11.

The Queen visited the Timaru District three times during her 70-year reign – on January 24, 1954, March 17, 1970 and March 2, 1977.

Condolence books are also available for residents to sign in the Timaru, Temuka and Geraldine libraries.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Zena Salter writes a message in the Queen’s condolence book at Timaru library on the day she died.

The memorial service at West End Hall is limited to 150 people, and doors will be open from 1pm.

A Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Service will also be held at Seddon Sq, Waimate, on Thursday, from 2pm.

Taking place in front of the band rotunda, tributes, floral and otherwise, can be left at the foot of the flagpole following the service.

The district’s book of condolence will also be available at the service.

For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed and made available on the Waimate District Council’s Facebook page.

On Sunday, at 10am, a special requiem service will be held at Timaru’s St Mary’s Church. All are welcome.