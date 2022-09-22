Livestock carrier Al Kuwait bound for Timaru port

Another protest is planned in Timaru for the return of a purpose-built livestock ship expected to arrive in the town’s port on Saturday.

The 189.5-metre long Al Kuwait is expected to load up to 11,388 live cattle destined for China, Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) director animal health and welfare Carolyn Guy said.

“The Animal Welfare Export Certificate [AWEC] application is for up to 11,388 cattle,’’ Guy said.

When asked what cattle would be loaded onto the ship, and where they would come from, Guy directed inquiries to the exporter, “as it is a commercial arrangement between them and the vendors”.

READ MORE:

* Livestock carrier Greyman Express departs Timaru with 3143 cattle for China

* Livestock carrier sailing to Timaru expected to load 3199 cattle

* Loading of cattle on to livestock carrier Al Kuwait begins in Timaru



A protest will be held on Sunday at 11.30am at the corner of Stafford and Strathallan streets, in Timaru.

Spokesperson Lyn Mansel said the aim of the protest was to “keep the public informed about this ongoing horrific trade and the fact that it does not seem to be winding down, as promised by the Government”.

She said protesters were not confident live cattle exports would stop at the end of April 2023.

Last year the Government announced the practice would be wound down over the next few years and come to an end by 2023.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor acknowledged the benefit some farmers get from the trade, but also noted “support of it is not universal within the sector”.

While the ship was expected on September 24, this was subject to the vessel’s captain, ocean conditions and mooring facilities being available, which is decided by the port captain, Guy said.

Departure was likely to be a few days after arrival, but it was important to note the vessel will be loaded “only when MPI has assessed all of the Animal Welfare requirements, and departure of the vessel will occur only once MPI has verified compliance and issued an Animal Welfare Export Certificate”.

Animals are thoroughly checked by MPI veterinarians during pre-export isolation and checks included general health and body condition score, she said.

“The export of cattle for breeding is a regulated activity under the Animal Welfare Act, with several stages of strict requirements that must be met before an export can proceed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Al Kuwait at Timaru’s port in March, 2021.

“No export of live animals can proceed until we have conducted a post-loading review to ensure we are completely satisfied with the conditions on board. In the destination country government officials will also inspect the vessel.”

She said people experienced in handling animals must be on board the ship.

“For sea voyages, the minimum requirement is at least one experienced stockman per 1400 cattle, in addition to the crew of the vessel.

“A veterinarian is required to be on board as well.

She said a new requirement came into effect on December 1, 2021, that within 30 days of transport from the farm to pre-export isolation “the recognised agency must reject animals with a body condition score below 4 on the 1-10 dairy scale”.

It would be up the master of the Al Kuwait whether crew left the ship while in Timaru.

“Travellers and crew do not need proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter New Zealand, but still need to complete the New Zealand Traveller Declaration.”