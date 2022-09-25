Early voter turnout numbers down across South Canterbury in 2022

Voters in the Tekapo ward lead early voter turnout in the Mackenzie District with 12.44% of votes returned by Friday night.

The number of people across South Canterbury’s three districts returning votes in the first week of voting in the local body elections has continued a downward trend this year.

The number of voters having their say in the first five days of voting has been steadily declining across the Waimate, Timaru and Mackenzie districts since the 2013 election – with Mackenzie seeing the biggest drop.

As of 6.59pm on Friday, 9.81% (333) of eligible votes had been returned in the Mackenzie District.At the same stage of the 2013 local body elections, 26.47% had been returned, in 2016 that dropped to 23.29% and in 2019 dropped further to 15.51%.

Despite fewer people voting early in the Mackenzie, voter turnout across the district has remained above 60% for the past three elections with 63.37% in 2013, 64.26% in 2016 and 60.51% in 2019.

Three wards make up the Mackenzie District council, and of those Tekapo ward is leading early returns in 2022 with 12.44% (49) of votes returned. The Opuha ward sits in second place with 11.81% (196) of votes returned and the Pukaki ward trails with just 6.55% (88) of votes returned.

Waimate has the highest percentage turnout of the three South Canterbury districts in the first five days of voting this year, with 12.37% (696) of votes returned. Despite a slight increase by that stage of the last election in 2019 (15.01%), early turnout has been dropping there too, with 20.82% in 2013 and 13.96% in 2016.

Of the district’s four wards, the Waimate ward is leading returns in 2022 with 14.39% (467) of votes, the Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi ward (10.69% or 133 votes) is just ahead of the Lower Waihao ward (10.80% or 62 votes) and trailing on 6.05% is the Hakataramea-Waihaorunga ward (34 votes).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Waimate ward leads early voter turnout in the Waimate District for the first five days of the 2022 Local Body Elections with 14.39% of the vote returned.

The overall voter turnout across the Waimate District dropped from 55.04% in 2013 to 49.61% in 2016, before rebounding slightly to 52.04% in 2019.

When combined, 10.01% of votes have been returned across the entire Timaru District. That is much lower than at the same stage in the previous three elections, with 15.53% of the vote returned in 2019, 16.47% in 2016, and 19.92% in 2013.

Geraldine is leading the three wards in the district, with 495 people returning votes by Friday night – making it the first ward to pass the 10% return mark with 11.1% of votes in.

In the Timaru ward, 2288 votes had been returned by Friday pushing it to 9.97% of votes returned. The Pleasant Point-Temuka ward trailed with 9.41% (641) of votes cast.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Geraldine ward leads early voter turnout in the Timaru District with 495 people (11.1%) returning votes by Friday night.

While more voters are slower to return their papers than in previous years, the overall turnout has increased across the Timaru District since 2013 when 51.16% of those eligible to do so voting, compared to 55.01% in 2019. In 2016, 48.94% of those eligible to do so voted in the district.

Voting in the 2022 local body elections opened at midday on September 16 and closes at midday on October 8.