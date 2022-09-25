Livestock carrier Al Kuwait departs Timaru with 11,000 cattle on board

The 189.5-metre long Al Kuwait livestock carrier left PrimePort Timaru on Sunday afternoon with 11,113 live cattle on board destined for China.

The Al Kuwait was only in Timaru’s port for just under 30 hours after arriving just before 8am on Saturday and leaving just after 2pm on Sunday.

Prior to the arrival of the Al Kuwait, Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) director animal health and welfare Carolyn Guy said the Animal Welfare Export Certificate (AWEC) application was for up to 11,388 cattle to be loaded.

At the time, Guy said the ship would not leave until MPI had assessed all animal welfare requirements, verified compliance and issued an Animal Welfare Export Certificate.

On Sunday, Guy confirmed the carrier had departed Timaru with 275 fewer cattle than allowed for in the application and said the speed at which they had been loaded was due to Timaru’s “really good system”.

“To have it done that quickly, it’s really good for the animals.

“If they can load the animals quickly, it means there was no stress,” Guy said.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Livestock carrier Al Kuwait being loaded in Timaru in February. (File photo)

Last year the Government announced the practice of live cattle exports would be wound down over the next few years and come to an end by 2023.

Speaking before the carrier arrived, the organiser of a protest planned against the live shipment of animals in Timaru on Sunday said she was not confident live exports would stop at the end of April 2023

Lyn Mansel said the aim of Sunday’s protest was to “keep the public informed about this ongoing horrific trade and the fact that it does not seem to be winding down, as promised by the Government”.