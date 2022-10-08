Timaru elects Nigel Bowen as mayor for second term

Timaru District voters elected Nigel Bowen, right, as mayor for a second term, securing more than 6000 votes over Stu Piddington.

Preliminary results show incumbent Nigel Bowen has won the Timaru District mayoralty over rival Stu Piddington with a 6000 vote majority.

Earlier this week, Bowen said he was “quietly confident’’ of winning the race ahead of Saturday’s election, while Piddington said if he was to win it would be “an upset’’.

Bowen, who received 10,803 votes, said it felt “really good” to get the phone call advising him of his win.

“I’m really excited to continue to do good work for the community, and we have a good council.

“I would like to acknowledge Stu (Piddington) – it will be great to continue working with him as a councillor, I have a lot of respect for him.”

Piddington, who secured 4019 votes for mayor, wished to congratulate Bowen, and said he was pleased to be the highest polling councillor with 5583 votes.

“It shows that people in the community believe in what I’m doing. I will continue to hold everyone to account. Thanks to everyone who supported me during my campaign,” Piddington said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen has been elected mayor with a 6000 vote majority.

Fifteen candidates stood for the six seats in the Timaru ward. Those included incumbents Allan Booth, Peter Burt, Barbara Gilchrist, Sally Parker and Stu Piddington. Hoping to secure a seat for the first time were Peter Bennett, Tony Bunting, Michael Clarkson, Christine Crosbie, Owen (OJ) Jackson, Stu Jackson, Stacey Scott, Daniel Talbot, Troy Titheridge and Shane Wilson.

Preliminary results, which include approximately 90% of returned votes, show Stu Piddington (5583), Stacey Scott (5535), Peter Burt (5434), Owen (OJ) Jackson (5307), Allan Booth (4755) and Sally Parker (4582) have been elected.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Newly elected Timaru District councillor Stacey Scott said she was relieved when the preliminary results landed on Saturday putting her as the second-highest polling Timaru ward candidate.

Stacey Scott said she was relieved to hear the results on Saturday and was pleased so many people had shown confidence in her.

“I am ready to get around the table with the united council and continue the good work that has been done.

“I am up for the challenge,” Scott said.

Owen (OJ) Jackson was “really excited” to hear he had been elected on Saturday.

“I campaigned on the slogan let's get things done, and I am going to continue on that.

“We have a great council ahead, a great mix of people,” Jackson said.

Supplied New Timaru District councillor Owen (OJ) Jackson said he was looking forward to getting more done in his new role.

Peter Burt said he was pleased to be re-elected and said there wasn’t much, in terms of votes, separating the top four candidates.

“I really appreciate the support I have had over the past three terms, and the overwhelming support for this term.”

Allan Booth was also pleased by the support he had received from the community in being re-elected, and congratulated Bowen on his strong majority and Piddington for challenging him.

“That’s what a healthy democracy is.

“I’m looking forward to more robust discussions and new perspectives,” Booth said.

Sally Parker said she felt “a bit overwhelmed” but pleased to be elected for a third term.

“It is an absolute privilege to be voted in again by the community.

“I was sorry to see Barbara (Gilchrist) wasn’t re-elected as she was a very hard-working councillor.”

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF/Stuff Barbara Gilchrist is the only candidate who was not re-elected in the Timaru ward.

A one-term councillor, Gilchrist (4114 votes), is the only candidate not re-elected according to preliminary results.

Gilchrist said she was not available to comment when contacted.

However, Bowen said he was sad to learn Gilchrist had not been re-elected.

“She was the hardest working councillor, and had put a lot of effort in to her last term.”

The other candidates not elected received the following votes: Stu Jackson (3463), Peter Bennett (2928), Tony Bunting (2605), Christine Crosbie (2210), Troy Titheridge (2071), Daniel Talbot (2062), Michael Clarkson (929) and Shane Wilson (639).

BROOKE BLACK/Stuff Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson addresses the crowd at a meet the candidates' event during the lead up to the election.

In the Geraldine ward, one-term councillor Gavin Oliver went up against Wayne O’Donnell and Jan Finlayson for the sole seat. The preliminary results show Oliver has been elected with 1163 votes, followed by O’Donnell on 721 and Finlayson on 463.

Oliver said he was “pretty nervous” heading into the election as he was up against O’Donnell who has served on the community board for nine years.

“I’m pretty happy to be back, and looking forward to getting on with it and finishing some of the projects that we already have started,” Oliver said.

He also said he was looking forward to working with a new council, which he described as a “younger council”.

The two candidates in the Pleasant Point-Temuka ward, Michelle Pye and Scott Shannon, were elected unopposed.

Community boards elected

The five positions on the Pleasant Point Community Board were contested by eight candidates – with Ross Munro (708), Raewyn Hessell (527), Michael Thomas (519), Anna Lyon (514) and Kathy Wilkins (499) elected. The candidates not elected were Anne Lemmens (479), Gavin Smith (471) and Sarah Denton (443).

The Temuka Community Board, which also has five positions was also contested by eight candidates, with – Charles Scarsbrook (1203), Ali Talbot (1123), Aimee Baird (1065), Gaye Broker (923), Nicola Nimo (911). The candidates not elected were Stephanie McCullough (882), Tracey Jackson (578) and Scarlett Stott (426).

All candidates who stood for the Geraldine Community Board were elected unopposed – Janene Adams, Jan Finlayson, Shane Minnear, Wayne O’Donnell, McGregor Simpson and Rosie Woods.

Those who stood for the Geraldine Licensing Trust were also elected unopposed – Dan Cummings, Nicky Donkers, Jo Hewson, Ross R. MacLeod, McGregor Simpson and Rosie Woods.