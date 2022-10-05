Timaru mayoralty: One candidate 'quietly confident' of win come Saturday

Timaru District voters have two choices for mayor in 2022 - one-term councillor Stu Piddington, left, or former councillor and one-term mayor Nigel Bowen.

One of two mayoral candidates is “quietly confident” of winning the race for Timaru’s top job, while the other says a win to him would be “an upset”.

Speaking on Wednesday, with just four days to go in the 2022 local body elections – Timaru mayoral candidates Nigel Bowen and Stu Piddington were both thankful to the community for the support and positive feedback they had each received during their campaigns.

Both candidates had reasonably low-key plans for Saturday, with Piddington planning to go to South Canterbury’s Heartland Championship match at Geraldine before spending the evening with family – while Bowen said he was looking forward to a quiet day with family and friends at home.

Asked what level of support he believes he has in the community, and whether he is confident of winning, Bowen said the support he has received had been “overwhelming”.

“People are appreciative that I am a man of my word and everything I campaigned on three years ago is either in the budget or delivered.”

As for winning, Bowen, a one-term mayor and former councillor, thinks he can.

“Yes, I am quietly confident, and you have to have that mindset as come Monday ratepayers expect you to hit the ground running.”

Bowen said given there would be at least three newly elected members due to those not seeking re-election, they will “want and expect leadership as they learn their new roles”.

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff Nigel Bowen, left, addresses the crowd at a candidate meeting hosted by Grey Power. Also pictured is Stu Piddington.

Asked the same questions, Piddington said while it was “never easy to tell until ballots are counted”, he believes he had gained support during his campaign.

“I started well behind the incumbent, but am pleased with the support I have garnered along the way.”

Piddington, a one-term councillor, said it was important the mayoralty was contested to “give people a choice”.

“I believe it would be an upset if I was elected, and whatever happens I’m pleased I stood.”

And, Bowen thanked him for doing so.

“I just want to thank Stu who has been a very worthy opponent and has delivered strong competition.”

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff Timaru mayoral candidates Nigel Bowen and Stu Piddington pictured together during a meet the candidates' event last month.

And based on the results of an unscientific Stuff poll, that competition could be stronger than Bowen faced at the 2019 election.

An online poll asking readers which of Timaru’s mayoral candidates they would vote for has seen the two almost neck and neck since it was launched on Monday evening.

The poll had received 1325 votes by late Wednesday afternoon – 707 (53%) in support of Bowen and 618 (47%) backing Piddington.

In the lead up to the 2019 election, Bowen led unscientific Stuff polls for preferred mayor – one in early October giving him 52% of the vote, with Gordon Handy and Janie Annear tied on 20% each and Kari ‘AJ’ Mohoao and Shane Wilson on 4% each.

The final share of votes was not too far off those polls, of those who cast eligible votes for mayor in 2019, Bowen held 47.7%, Handy 27.1%, Annear 22.3%, Wilson 1.8% and Mohoao 1%.

If the 2022 Stuff poll results are in line with actual voting, this could be Bowen’s first tight race following a dream run into politics.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nigel Bowen won his first seat on council by a landslide in the 2017 by-election and repeated that again in 2019 when he won the mayoralty.

In 2017, Bowen won a Timaru District Council by-election with an overwhelming majority to fill the council seat vacated by former councillor Tracy Tierney.

Bowen securing 5241 votes – almost three times that of his nearest rival, Mark Rogers, who received 1795 votes.

Having served the remainder of the 2016 term as councillor, Bowen repeated that success, winning the mayoralty in 2019 by a landslide with 8759 votes. Timaru businessman and volunteer Handy was the closest with 4982 votes, and Annear, a former Timaru mayor, was third with 4092.

Bowen, who also stood in the Timaru ward as a councillor in 2019, was the highest polling candidate with 9264 votes, which put him well ahead of second placed Steve Wills on 7526 votes.

In that election, Piddington was the lowest polling of the six Timaru ward councillors elected garnering 3772 votes.

Supplied Timaru mayoral candidate Stu Piddington says a win to him would be an upset.

Piddington is running for both mayor and in the Timaru ward.

He said the feedback he has had from supporters was “positive” and he had received plenty of it.

“The themes of transparency, getting consultants’ costs under control and delivery seemed to hit the right chord.”

Bowen, who is only running for mayor this time, said he believed there was a high level of understanding of issues and the public are focussed on delivery.

“People are focused on the issues that matter such as attracting more funding back to the district from Central Government.”

He said he had received really positive and consistent feedback that it is important to have strong proven leadership at a time of so much change.

“I have had a lot of people give thanks for my strong leadership on three waters and the importance that bears to our local economy and democracy.”

As of Tuesday night, 12,693 (or 37.09%) of the 34,221 people in the Timaru District eligible to cast a vote had done so – with the return rate lagging behind the same stage of the previous three elections.

In 2019, with just four days to go, 42.21% had exercised their democratic right. That compared to 38.45% in 2016 and 39.62% in 2013.

Of the three Timaru wards, Geraldine voters have the highest turnout to date with 43.5% of votes returned, they are followed by Timaru on 36.68% and Pleasant Point-Temuka on 34.27%.

The overall return in Timaru in 2019 was 55.01%, which higher than that of 2016 with 48.94% and 2013 with 51.16%.

Waimate continued to lead the three South Canterbury districts with the highest voter turnout with 40.42% returned.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Of South Canterbury’s three districts, Waimate is leading voter returns with four days to go.

It is the only district in the region with more votes returned than at the same stage in the past three elections. In 2019, 37.38% had been returned with four days to go, in 2016 that was 38.88% and in 2013 it was 37.66%.

The overall return for the Waimate District in 2019 was 52.04%, which was up on the 49.61% rate of 2016, and down on 2013’s 55.04%.

The percentage of votes returned to the Mackenzie District lagged behind the return rate of the three previous elections.

With four days to go, just 36.78% of votes were in. That compared to 40.67% in 2019, 51.41% in 2016 and 45.87% in 2013. Voters in the Opuha ward lead with the highest rate of returns with 39.54%, followed closely by Tekapo ward on 37.56%. The Pukaki ward had the lowest return rate with 33.13%.

The overall return for the Mackenzie District in 2019 was 60.51%, dropping from 64.26% in 2016 and 63.37% in 2013.

Voting in the 2022 local body elections closes at midday on Saturday.