Waimate elects Craig Rowley as mayor for fourth term

Waimate has elected incumbent Craig Rowley as its mayor.

The preliminary results of the 2022 local body election show Rowley has won the top job, for the fourth term, with 1522 votes, ahead of Rick Stevens on 1127.

However, Stevens has won a seat around the Waimate District Council table, with 858 votes.

Rowley said he was “very pleased” to be re-elected as mayor again, and he thanked everyone who supported him on his election campaign.

“I look forward to sitting down with the new council. I think we will gel well, he said.

Rowley said he had expected the race for the top job to be close.

“He [Stevens] is on council now, so I look forward to working with him.

“I'm back in as mayor and I will continue to do what I’ve always done for the betterment of the community.”

Stevens said while he had lost the mayoral race, he was “excited” to start work as a councillor.

"It's the first time I’ve done something like this, and I feel good about the results. I look forward to getting to work on Monday,” Stevens said.

He thanked the Waimate community for their support.

“It's time to validate those votes by doing a good job at council,” he said.

When asked how he will celebrate his win, Stevens said he would celebrate "when I’ve actually accomplished something.”

Preliminary results, which include approximately 90% of returned votes show, joining Rowley and Stevens around the council table are incumbent Sharyn Cain with 1110 votes, and Peter Collins on 934, and John Begg with 817.

Lisa Small won the position in the Lower Waihao ward with 208 votes, ahead of Bruce Murphy on 75.

There were 10 nominations for the council’s Waimate ward.

Those who missed out were Peter Paterson who received 680 votes, Fabia Fox – 673, Sarah Huggins – 527, Julie Dee – 402, Tom Williams – 174 and Jonathan Bird – 166.

The sole nomination for the Hakataramea-Waihaorunga ward’s councillor Colin Pankhurst was elected unopposed, as well as Sandy McAlwee and Tom O'Connor for the Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi ward.

Former Lower Waihao ward councillor Sheila Paul and Waimate ward councillors David Owen and Miriam Morton chose not to seek re-election.

Owen, who was involved in local government for 33 years, had 21 years as mayor, firstly on the Waimate Borough Council until the reforms of 1989 and then through to 2004 as the helm of the Waimate District Council.

He first served as a councillor 1977-83 and then 2016-2022.

Morton has served three terms as councillor, starting in 2013.