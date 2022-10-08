Anne Munro new Mackenzie District mayor

Two time Mackenzie District Councillor Anne Munro has been named Mackenzie District mayor.

The preliminary results of the local body elections show Munro, a former Opuha ward councillor, has won the top job with 1333 votes, well ahead of fellow candidate Robin McCarthy on 281 votes.

Munro replaces two-term Mackenzie District mayor, and five-term veteran of local body politics, Graham Smith, who did not seek re-election this time around.

Munro has been approached for comment but was about to go to a wedding when initial numbers were announced, and was not able to talk to Stuff.

Robin McCarthy/Supplied/Stuff Mackenzie District mayor candidate Robin McCarthy congratulated Anne Munro on winning the election.

Meanwhile, her opponent said “at the end of the day, it came down to what the people wanted”.

“Congratulations go to Anne and I wish her all the best,” McCarthy said.

Preliminary results, which include approximately 90% of returned votes, show joining Munro around the council table will be Pukaki ward representatives Kerry Bellringer, with 382 votes, Karen Morgan with 373, and Scott Aronsen with 308, and Opuha ward representatives Phillipa Guerin on 707, Rit Fisher on 640, and Murray Cox with 600.

Supplied/Stuff Kerry Bellringer has won a seat on the Pukaki ward with 382 votes.

Bellringer, the highest polling council candidate, said it was “pretty exciting” to be elected.

“It’s a good, balanced council, and it’s great to see Anne Munro elected as mayor,” he said.

“I am pretty excited for the next three years.’’

Supplied/Stuff Twizel resident Karen Morgan has also won a seat on the Pukaki ward with 373 votes.

Cox, who has been re-elected for a second term, said he was excited there would be new faces around the council table.

“It will be good for the community,’' he said.

Supplied Scott Aronsen was the third to win a seat on the Pukaki ward with 308 votes.

Those to miss out in the Pukaki ward were Zhivannah Cole with 268 votes, Mark Sanders with 203 and Mark Frear with 108.

In the Opuha ward Cameron Garner missed out with 180 votes.

SUPPLIED Matt Murphy, a former Pukaki ward councillor, was elected unopposed for the Tekapo ward. (File photo)

Matt Murphy, a former Pukaki ward councillor, was elected unopposed for the Tekapo ward.

Damon Smith, with 636 votes, Angela Habraken with 536, Keiran Guiney with 442, and Holly Lane with 402 have all won seats on the Fairlie Community Board, while Charlotte Taylor with 384 votes, Jodi Payne with 331, Simon Abbott with 186 and Mark Eades with 46 missed out.

SUPPLIED Murray Cox also won a seat on the Opuha ward with 600 votes.

All candidates for the Twizel Community Board were elected unopposed – Tony Hodges, Mary Murdoch, Jan Spriggs, and incumbent Tracey Gunn.

The Tekapo Community Board is one short with three incumbent members standing for the four spots – Sharron Binns, Steve Howes and Simox Caroll.

Supplied/Stuff Phillipa Guerin was the highest polling candidate in the Opuha ward with 707 votes.

Three Mackenzie District councillors did not seek re-election – deputy mayor and Pukaki ward’s James Leslie, Opuha ward’s Stuart Barwood, and Pukaki ward’s Emily Bradbury.

Community Board members not seeking re-election were Jaqui de Buyzer, Amanda Sargent, Renee Rowland, and Emily Bradbury from Twizel, Matt Murphy and Chris Scrase for Tekapo, and Leaine Rush and Murray Cox for the Fairlie Community Board.