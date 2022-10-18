Plans for offices on demolished Sophia Street site

The former Silver Birches building on Timaru’s Sophia St has been demolished.

A building in Timaru’s CBD has been demolished, with its owners developing plans to building a new office on the site.

The owner of the former Silver Birches building in Sophia St James Swaney said he took ownership of the building in May this year, and said over the past few months asbestos has been removed.

The building was not repairable and had been empty for a number of years, he said.

Swaney said the new building going in its place is in the “design process” but hoped it will be completed within the next 18 months.

“It’s in the early stages of the developing process.

“We’re looking at who could potentially be tenants.”

Swaney said the demolition had been prompted by the fact the building was only 13 per cent up to code, with major structural damage caused by the Christchurch Earthquake.