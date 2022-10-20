What's on in South Canterbury: October 21-24, 2022

A competitor takes part in the race to the Whitehorse in the Waimate 50 in 2021.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Waimate 50 Motorsport Festival: Starting on Friday, the Model Garage Point Bush Hill Climb, with a range of other events. Visit waimate50.co.nz.

Saturday and Sunday

Twizel Hard Labour Weekend: A multi sport event over two days with individual kayak, mountain bike and trail running events, and the Hard Labourer multi sport race combining all three.

Sunday and Monday

Steam and Crafts: From 10.30am at the Pleasant Point Museum and Railway. Ride the train and railcar, and attend a craft fair in the shed at Keanes Crossing, as well as face painting, vintage movies and more. $12 per adult, $6 per child and under-3 free. $35 for a family.

Exhibitions

Getting To Know You: Exhibition by Robyn Webster at York Street Gallery of Fine Art. Runs until November 17.

Ongoing:

Waimate Museum Bookarama: Starting at 10am on Saturday and running until October 27.

Timaru Artisan Farmers Market: 9am to 12.30pm every Saturday, George St, Timaru.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon on Saturdays at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am at St Mary’s Carpark, 77 Talbot St, runs every Saturday until April. Locally grown produce, homebaking, jams, plants, flowers, arts and crafts, food and coffee, and entertainers.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

Temuka Market: Saturdays, 10am to 1pm at the town square.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Iris Garden Open Days: The South Canterbury Iris Group will be hold open days at the Makikihi Iris garden, behind the Makikihi Country Crafts shop, from 1pm to 4pm, on October 22 and 29. Come along and see irises flowering. Plants for sale. Iris Group members will be present. Further information phone Jessica 027 246 4206 or Lynda 03 686 4813/027 6000 107.

