What's On in South Canterbury: November 4-6, 2022

Get to The Point is being held in Pleasant Point on Saturday. Crowds at the market in 2018.

Friday

First Fridays Ignite Timaru: 5pm to 9pm, all ages arts and entertainment in Timaru’s CBD.

Science Talk: 7pm at the Timaru District Council chambers, Dr Cor Vink, of Lincoln University talking about the biology and diversity of New Zealand spiders, followed by a field trip to the Otipua Wetlands at 8.30pm to explore spider fauna and other amazing tiny creatures.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Bookarama: 9am to 9pm on Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sunday, Rotary Club of Timaru North annual book sale, at Trinity Church Hall, College Rd. Huge range of books, puzzles and games.

Saturday

Children’s Market: 10am to 12noon at the Silver Band Hall, cnr of Harris St and High St, Waimate. Organised by the Waimate Parenting Hub and Family Centre, a chance for children aged 5 to 15 to sell their quality pre-loved toys, homemade art, crafts, etc. Stall sites are $5 each, to book a spot contact the Hub co-ordinator on 027 687 7942. Sausage sizzle and free entry.

Get to the Point: 10am to 3pm in the main street of Pleasant Point. A family fun day in its 75th year. Children’s entertainment and rides free all day, market of 100 stalls and food vendors, shearing, highland dancing and a tug-of-war.

Jody Direen live: 7.30pm at the Timaru Town and Country Club, with special guest Cam Scott.

Ongoing:

Iris Garden Open Days: 1pm to 4pm each Saturday throughout November, South Canterbury Iris Group will be holding open days at the Makikihi Iris garden, behind the Makikihi Country Crafts shop. Come along and see irises flowering. Plants for sale. Iris Group members will be present. For further information phone Jessica on 027 246 4206 or Lynda on 03 686 4813/027 6000 107.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon on Saturdays at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am at St Mary’s Carpark, 77 Talbot St, runs every Saturday until April. Locally grown produce, homebaking, jams, plants, flowers, arts and crafts, food and coffee, and entertainers.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

Temuka Market: Saturdays, 10am to 1pm at the town square.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

