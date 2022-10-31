South Canterbury's Get To The Point set to run again

Putting up the signs on Monday for this year's Get To The Point are Grace McGrath, left, and Raewyn Radford.

A family fun day out returns to South Canterbury this Saturday, with all signs pointing to it being the biggest yet.

The annual Get To The Point, in its 75th year, will be held in and around Pleasant Point’s main street, after Covid-19 put a stop to most of it running in 2021.

This year the event will return with 130 stalls – the most ever booked, Get To The Point organiser Grace McGrath said.

“We’re really looking forward to it,’’ McGrath said.

The day out usually attracts between 5000-6000 to the small South Canterbury town, and McGrath expects this year will be no different.

“I have food trucks and I've noticed at the events I’ve been to over the past few weeks, every single weekend at events, a lot of people are getting out and about.’’

She put this down to people being out and about, and happy to support events and businesses, following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

“It’s been a pretty hard couple of years.’’

Originally established as a gymkhana in the late 1940s and rebranded to Get to the Point in 2009, the event is about raising awareness of non-profit community groups and fundraising for them.

McGrath said the day would run much the same as it has in previous years with the main street full of stalls, and entertainment.

John Bisset/Stuff At a previous Get to the Point enjoying Kiki one of the fun animals are, from left, Cole Oliver, 4, Phoebe, 7, and Curtis, 9, Kiddey.

A Tug O’War competition, reinstated in 2019, would also be a highlight, she said.

There would also be shearing competitions, Highland dancing, children’s entertainment including facepainting, pony rides, a bouncy castle, and helicopter rides.

McGrath said all children’s rides were free, and it was free entry into the event.

“It can cost you nothing.

“People can go there and can have a whole day out for nothing.’’

She said the stall numbers had slowly increased over the past few years, “tipping just over 100’’ in 2020.

A committee of about 10 organise the day, with preparations beginning after its annual meeting in May.

“Everybody has their own bits and pieces to organise for the day.’’

She described it as a “real community event’’, with sponsorship from throughout South Canterbury.

The Pleasant Point Museum and Railway would be running its train, and most of the shops in town would be open, she said.

Get To The Point runs from 10am to 3pm.