'Always putting others first': Family remember man killed at Timaru lumberyard

Jacqueline Harris, founder of Hampers of Hope, said she has been in contact with the family of Ethyn McTier and is collecting donations to ease their burden.

The community is rallying behind the family of a 23-year-old man who died at a Timaru lumberyard on Tuesday.

Police are yet to release the name of the man, but a Givealittle page set up by the family of Ethyn McTier, of Timaru, confirms he died in the incident.

Timaru woman, and Hampers of Hope founder, Jacqueline Harris said she had been in contact with his family, who she says are still trying to process what has happened.

She said she has offered her assistance to the family, with a call to the community asking for donations of essentials to help take the pressure off them.

She said as McTier’s family members began to arrive from “all over’’, donations of food items would be welcomed.

“What they really need help with is food and petrol vouchers,’’ Harris said.

Meals, coffee, milk, sugar, tea, sandwiches or bread and fillings, baking, juice, margarine, and well wishes, even cards, would be appreciated and could be dropped off at 54A Harper St.

John Bisset/Stuff Police vehicles parked outside Point Lumber at Washdyke following an incident earlier today.

Meanwhile, the donation page set up on Wednesday morning describes McTier as a “kind and caring soul”.

A message on the page asks those who knew McTier to help the family as they plan a send off for the man they say was “always putting others before himself”.

“Ethyn passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 1.

“We are hoping to raise some funds to go towards giving him the send-off he deserves,’’ it says.

“Anyone who knew Ethyn will remember the kind, and caring soul he was. Always putting others before himself. 23 years old, he was taken from us far too soon.”

Any form of support you can give the family is greatly appreciated, it says.

As of Friday afternoon, $3400 had been donated.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Worksafe is investigating after a 23-year-old man died in an incident at Point Lumber on Tuesday.

WorkSafe inspectors visited Washdyke-based Point Lumber Ltd on Wednesday, following the death of the man at the premises.

A spokesperson said they would not be able to comment further while they were investigating the matter.