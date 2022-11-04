House 'like a great big hug': Restoration of Fairlie homestead complete

In search of an escape from the hustle and bustle of life in the fast-expanding Queenstown, Jamie and Melissa McMurtrie found exactly what they were looking for in Fairlie.

Fond of restoring character homes, Eversley homestead was the perfect project for the couple who appeared on Grand Designs NZ in 2017 after they relocated a huge Queen Anne villa from Christchurch to Gibbston Valley.

When the couple put that house on the market, buyer interest was described as "phenomenal" by listing agency Colliers International Queenstown Realty. The property received the highest number of hits Colliers has ever had following a social media posting, and was also one of the most viewed properties on TradeMe for the year.

And now, the McMurties are selling again, putting Eversley the property on the open market for the first time.

Jamie said the couple bought the homestead in 2017 after hearing from a friend it was for sale.

Supplied Eversley homestead built in 1876 is back on the market after undergoing a major restoration.

“We approached the owners who had been here for almost 20 years and successfully secured a private sale.’’

Previous to that the property had been almost continuously occupied by the Goodwin family who built the original cottage in 1876, and then further extended it 12 years later, he said.

Jamie said the property matched their search for a “simpler and quieter life’’.

Supplied The couple said they had been looking for a simpler and quieter life when they bought Eversley.

“We decided to leave Queenstown when the obvious growth hit the area, we wanted to get away from the madness and hustle and bustle that crept into what was once a cruisy playground.

“As we drove up the tree lined driveway (oaks and elms) for the first time we looked at each other knowing this is what we were searching for. It was tired and a bit daggy but 100% perfect.’’

The home’s “beautiful character’’ and privacy was another highlight for the couple.

He said there were many multiple features to highlight as “there is so much to love”.

Supplied The restored Eversley homestead has beautiful character, its owners says.

“The exposed stone walls in the kitchen, the 3.6m high ceilings, the wood burner that heats the entire house, including the hot water and is the perfect winter oven – it's an absolute star feature, especially over the cooler months.”

While it had been a tough decision to sell Eversley, life had evolved, and it was time for the family to move on and begin a new chapter, he said.

“We intend to share our time between New Zealand, Australia and the rest of the world – we're excited for family adventures.’’

The McMurties have done extensive work to the grounds and home.

Supplied Jamie and Melissa McMurtrie have restored Eversley homestead in Fairlie.

“Although all the structural renovation work was done by the previous owners, it needed a jolly good make over.

“Everything has been stripped and painted along with bathrooms refitted, floors polished, heating and insulation improved.”

The homestead’s original gates, rusting away underneath a blanket of ivy, have been replaced, as well as a lot of fencing.

He said, as a builder who specialises in restoring old homes, it had been a real pleasure to bring it back to life.

“We will miss living in such a historic and well-known property (the majority of locals know it and most have a story to share) and hope that the new owners will enjoy it as much we have.’’

Melissa always says “Eversley came to our family when we needed it most, this house is like a great big hug’’, he said.

“After building many new homes, together Melissa and I found our love of restoring historic character houses.”

Supplied Jamie and Melissa McMurtrie have restored Eversley homestead in Fairlie.

And not ones to rest on their laurels, the couple have completed three other historic restorations while tinkering with Eversley in their spare time.

“We are currently finishing work on an 1875 home for Auckland clients.”

The family had “adored’’ living at the property, and breathing “fresh life back into her bones”, he said.

“We feel extremely satisfied to have picked her up from a very tired state and have her in fantastic working order. The homestead now feels fresh with the addition of timeless yet modern features.”

The house is listed with Harcourts.