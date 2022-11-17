What's on in South Canterbury: November 18-20, 2022

Preparing for the Te Aitarakihi Night Market on Friday are, from left, Hami Goldsmith, Irene Edmond, Kylie Kellas, Leanne Taylor-Rose, and, at front, Anna Buckingham and Julie Calder.

Friday

Te Aitarakihi Night Market: 4.30pm to 8.30pm at the multicultural centre on Bridge Rd, Timaru. International food, musical performances, arts, crafts and entertainment for children.

Temuka Artists’ Guild: 10am Temuka Artists Guild Exhibition, Hopkins Ltd Furniture Restoration Shop, continuing every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in November, December and January in Hopkins Furniture Restoration Shop in King St, Temuka.

Friday and Saturday

Burkes Pass Planting Days: From 9.30am each day, a massive willow clearance has been made for hundreds of native plants on site ready to be planted at the upper Opihi River restoration area beside the planned new Te Kopi-o-te Opihi public walking track. Meet at Alma Cottage and feel free to spend as much time as you want helping. Bring a spade, gumboots, gloves, warm clothes/hat, a drink bottle and lunch.

Saturday

Timaru Summer Racing at Phar Lap: 2pm at Phar Lap Raceway. Featuring the Timaru Summer Cup, 2-year-old juvenile stakes and the Timaru Challenge Stakes for 3-year-olds and up. Free entry, food on the course and prizes for the best hat on court.

Nicole and Freddie Live: From 9.30pm at the Richard Pearse Tavern.

Sunday

Chamber Music Concert: From 3.30pm at the Aigantighe Art Gallery, chamber music concert featuring Tomas Hurnik on cello and Anna Maksymova on piano. Music will include works by Bach, Beethoven, Dall’Abacco, Gabrielli and Eberi. Ticket price, $30, children (under-12) $10. Ticket sales at the door, cash only.

Ongoing:

Iris Garden Open Days: 1pm to 4pm each Saturday throughout November, South Canterbury Iris Group will be holding open days at the Makikihi Iris garden, behind the Makikihi Country Crafts shop. Come along and see irises flowering. Plants for sale. Iris Group members will be present. For further information phone Jessica on 027 246 4206 or Lynda on 03 686 4813/027 6000 107.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon on Saturdays at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am at St Mary’s Carpark, 77 Talbot St, runs every Saturday until April. Locally grown produce, homebaking, jams, plants, flowers, arts and crafts, food and coffee, and entertainers.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru. Beginning on Friday evening, a joint exhibition featuring about 50 works by Matt Akehurst, Tony O’Grady, Matthew Williams and Debbie Templeton-Page.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

Temuka Market: Saturdays, 10am to 1pm at the town square.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

