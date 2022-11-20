Weather has big impact on annual Winchester motorcycle rally numbers

Rain affected numbers attending this year's Magpie Madness motorcycle rally at Winchester at the weekend.

The rain may have affected the number of attendees at the Magpie Madness motorcycle rally, but it did not dampen the enthusiasm of those who did go, organisers say.

The 27th annual rally, at Winchester, was held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and drew about 280 people – significantly down on the about 800 anticipated for the event.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John Pateman, left, and Malcolm Watson catch up at the Magpie Madness motorcycle rally at the Winchester A and P Showgrounds at the weekend.

Organised by the Timaru, Temuka and Geraldine (TTAG) Motorcycle Touring Club, president Adam Bell said, on Sunday, the weather, with rain falling throughout most of the event, had played a huge part in the fewer attendees.

“It was disappointing but those who were here still had a great time and were happy and positive,’’ Bell said.

“Our standard is usually about 800 people, and when weather affected it about three years ago, there were about 400 people who still came.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Chris and Tania Jones set up their tent in the rain.

While the takings were still be tallied, Bell hoped the club would still break even.

The inaugural Magpie Madness at the Winchester A and P Showgrounds, where it is still held, saw 500 attend, and it grew from there.

“Everyone still had a great time, and the environment was great,’’ Bell said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The band entertains the crowd on Saturday night.

The highlight from the rally was the “great bands’’ that performed and the “happy punters’’, he said.

The rally includes competitions, displays and live entertainment.