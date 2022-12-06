Councillors urged to make the right decision ahead of vote on Timaru's Theatre Royal

Three years after it was closed for a major renovation, Timaru’s councillors have been urged to carefully consider their decision on the future of the Theatre Royal and proposed heritage centre facility.

Twenty-four of 632 submitters addressed councillors on Tuesday morning, urging them to make the right decision and take into account whether the facility would be fit-for-purpose, the affordability of the preferred option, whether more consideration needed to be given to the design, and whether it should be put on hold.

Several supported demolition and asked for an option to build new be put on the table, while others urged council to get on with it and get building.

One of the concerns raised by many submitters, was whether the information supplied to councillors prior to them making a decision was comprehensive enough.

Tuesday marks decision day for the council. Of the632 submissions received, 515 (80.49%) supported council's favoured option 1 – estimated to cost $57.1 million. Option 2 ($56.1m estimate) drew 15 (2.37%) supporters, option 3 ($40m estimate) 50 (7.91%) and 52 (8.23%) were for other, which includes those who did not want the project to proceed.

Council was forced into the public consultation process when the cost of the project ballooned from $24m in November 2019, reaching $29.3m in 2021 and $39.6m in June 2022 before the $57.1m figure was unveiled in September.

Submitters, including South Canterbury Museum Development, South Canterbury Drama League (SCDL) and South Canterbury Historical Society, addressed councillors at the meeting.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Theatre Royal foyer was open to the public early in November.

SCDL president Chris Thomas said the drama league did not “agree with all the design features” but felt it was “caught in a compromised situation”.

“If we don't support going ahead with the theatre, we might end up with no theatre whosoever.”

Thomas

asked the councillors to consider whether they were making the best decision they could, based on quality information, and to consider all those who would use the theatre in the future.

“I have been very disappointed with the quality of information that I have seen, that I think you have had to rely on to make your decisions.

“Do you know what the business plan, what the business case for the theatre, for the heritage centre is? Has it been produced? Certainly I’ve been asking for that for a long time and haven’t seen anything.”

“Already there is a generation have lost the experience of attending a show at the Theatre Royal, or will have by the time it gets built, hopefully, just remember that you’re building for the future.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru councillors will make a decision on the future of the town’s Theatre Royal on Tuesday afternoon.

“Don’t compromise, built the absolute best thing that you can, that’s going to be best for our community.”

Asked whether the league was prepared to fundraise to help cover the costs of the upgrade, Thomas said “we would be more than willing to contribute, and to take a leadership role in fundraising”.

But, he said it was difficult to address now, when the league was not sure what would be required.

Councillor Allan Booth asked Thomas how many events he expected would be held should the theatre be upgraded, referencing the usage of Ashburton’s new theatre.

Thomas said Ashburton had about 100 days’ usage per year, and he expected that to be the bare minimum for an upgraded Timaru facility.

In addressing a question from Cr Stu Piddington, Thomas said he believed there were a lot of advantages with a new build.

“I feel we are spending a lot of money maintaining a building that is already 100 years old.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The back of theatre area of the Theatre Royal on November 25, 2022.

Cr Stacey Scott apologised to Thomas for the lack of communication he had experienced from the council to date, and gave an assurance that would not continue.

“I just want to reassure you there are people at this table now that will make sure that that is rectified going forward ... that will not continue, and I acknowledge your disappointment with that.”

The council’s former group manager corporate services, Tina Rogers, echoed some of Thomas’s concerns in her submission and said she felt it was remiss to ask councillors, especially new ones, to make a decision on the future of the theatre without a business case to form their decision.

“How do you know that what is being proposed is being done properly, especially for the theatre component? How can you be sure that we will not end up with a white elephant?

Rogers said the world has changed since the comprehensive ‘return brief report’ was prepared in 2020, and questioned how that had been factored into the new project.

“All of this should be within a business plan, so you can make a truly informed decision.”

She said there “appears to be a single focus on building the building, not on the use of the use of the centre”.

She said she has a lot more confidence in the heritage centre component of the project, but she is not comfortable with the theatre component – or the integration of the two.

SUPPLIED A concept design of how the Theatre Royal and Heritage Facility project might look if the council’s preferred option is adopted on Tuesday afternoon.

Rogers said it appears from feedback there are several stakeholders who have a lot more knowledge who have concerns about theatre details and the consultation to date – which elevated the possibility of it becoming a white elephant.

She said it was important for council to be upfront and transparent about the actual costs of the project, and how those will affect all different types of ratepayers, describing the financial information in the report as “purposely vague”.

Citing the art gallery, exceeding the budget on other projects such as the sound shell, the significant spend expected at Aorangi Park, uncertainty around 3 waters, the impacts of climate change and earthquake prone buildings, Rogers warned against increasing the debt threshold.

“I do not consider that the significant increase in cost is to be good decision-making or governance when there are so many issues outstanding.

“My recommendation is to pause and reassess, bring stakeholders on board – focus on the people and not the building.”

Ella Thomas spoke of frustration at having to be back at the council submitting again after having done so last time and having no progress.

“My biggest frustration is that we live in a town where the arts are severely undervalued by a lot of people and being someone who makes a living in the arts, it's difficult to feel welcome in a town where sporting completely overshadows the arts.”

Hugh Perry said Timaru needs a new building – not another patch up job.

“I am actually quite sick of the band-aids council keeps putting on things ... I’m sick of patch up jobs with the library, with the museum and now with our theatre.”

Perry urged councillors to reconsider the whole project.

“I am absolutely certain that something better can be done with it, and possibly at a better cost than patching up an old building.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Troy Titheridge urged councillors to consider his proposed ‘option 4’ – a new multipurpose facility.

Troy Titheridge presented an ‘option 4’ to councillors in what was a comprehensive submission including a PowerPoint presentation – requesting more than the allocated five minute slot to speak to his feedback.

“Do the public know that the Aorangi Southern Trust Events Centre is potentially going to increase in costs from $23 million to $42.5m, that our rates could rise 7.5-8.5%?

“I’m not making these numbers up, these numbers are from the commercial and strategy meeting from last month.”

Titheridge cited Nelson City Council’s decision to stop its $47m new library project last month due to being unaffordable for the community in the challenging economic environment.

“To have ... two former senior council staff come out and register their opposition to this Theatre Royal/Heritage Hub proceeding speaks volumes to you as councillors must heed their advice. To not give proper consideration to advice from senior staff is irresponsible.”

He said he believes the south end of Stafford St is best used for inner city apartment living, and urged the councillors to consider a new build at Caroline Bay.

Titheridge also presented options for the redevelopment of the museum, art gallery and heritage hub which would see council facilities repurposed and a new multipurpose facility for Caroline Bay.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Troy Titheridge has asked councillors to consider a new multipurpose facility at Caroline Bay instead of upgrading the Theatre Royal.

In contrast, Tony Gilchrist said he had a strong opinion on the project and urged councillors to get on with it.

“Don’t let the naysayers influence your thinking at all, there are always some that will not commit to anything.

“There is only one option to choose, option 1.”

Gilchrist said no one will remember the cost of the new theatre complex, but will simply enjoy it and “give thanks that someone had the foresight to do it and make a commitment”.

Urging the council to go ahead with option 1 now, Gilchirst said “the longer you allow people to defer or detract or debate, the more expensive it will become and look less and less attainable”.

Councillors will meet at 3pm on Tuesday to make their decision on the future of the project.