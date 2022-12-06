Timaru District councillors vote to push ahead with $57.1m upgrade of Theatre Royal

Timaru District councillors have voted to go ahead with a $57.1million upgrade of the town’s Theatre Royal and construction of a new adjoining heritage centre.

Councillors were asked whether they supported the council’s preferred option of going ahead with the project on Tuesday afternoon, after hearing submissions earlier in the day.

Of the 632 submissions council received, 24 requested to speak to theirs on Tuesday – urging councillors to carefully consider the decision they were about to make.

With many highlighting concerns about the cost to the community, the impact of further delays and the lack of an option which would see a new multi-purpose facility built – there was plenty for councillors to consider between the morning submissions and their decisions in the afternoon sitting.

Of the 632 submissions received, 515 (80.49%) supported council's favoured option 1 – estimated to cost $57.1m. Option 2 ($56.1m estimate) drew 15 (2.37%) supporters, option 3 ($40m estimate) 50 (7.91%) and 52 (8.23%) were for other, which includes those who did not want the project to proceed.

Presenting an update to the council, project manager Nicole Timney said it was time for the big decision and acknowledged the work done to get to this point.

Timney explained the project was started to rejuvenate and bring life back to the CBD and to bring the museum to the next level.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nicole Timney pictured in the Theatre Royal during a community open day in November.

She said there was plenty of interest in the project from the community, and said more than $3m had already been invested in the project.

“I think the stakeholders have a right to be more involved, and they will be going forward,” she said, acknowledging some of the feedback submitted on Tuesday morning.

“I feel what we’ve brought you ... is the best option for that space,” she said.

Timney said while she appreciated they were asking to spend a lot of money, this was a legacy project.

Strategy and corporate planning manager Mark Low explained the consultation process and said they had received more than 600, which he described as “up there in terms of what we’ve done in the past”.

Low said submissions were heavily in favour of option 1, and explained the council had reached many people with its communications around the consultation process, with 84,000 seeing its various social media posts and 800 interacting with those either by way of comment or reaction. Low said the process has also been advertised in newspapers and via public information sessions.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillors discussed the Theatre Royal decision for almost two hours before reaching a decision.

Councillors were told the financial implications of the project equate to $17.14 per average ratepayer for the first year, and, on average about $300 per average ratepayer to fund the project.

The item was discussed for two hours, with councillors asking a number of questions – many seeking detailed responses and explanations of the work done to date.

Councillor Stacey Scott said she had a “whole page of questions”, and said she feared making a decision to go ahead was a case of “the cart leading the horse”.

Scott said it really concerned her that they were at preliminary design phase.

“We are naive to sit here and think that $57.1m is the number – it is going to increase by at least 10-15%.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Theatre Royal was opened to the public early last month.

Timney said while council was at preliminary design phase, it was the second time and the costings involved discussion with 70% of contractors involved.

She said the numbers were not a “best guess” and included contingency funds, and said that it is what the project would cost – unless the designs change.

Scott then asked what the true costs were. Timney replied that she could not divulge that information due to confidentiality, but said the costs could go down. However, Timney said the lead contractor, Southbase, had “confidently” given a figure for what it believes the project will cost to build.

Cr Owen Jackson raised concerns about the cost when concessions would still have to be made, and compared that to the cost of the Ashburton theatre – which would have cost $10m if built now.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timary District mayor Nigel Bowen addresses the meeting on Tuesday.

Cr Michelle Pye asked whether there was any data to show this would be a good investment.

Timney said she was not aware of any hard data, but explained the driver of the project was to address the south end of town which was dying.

“Council investing in that area gives other people confidence.”

Cr Stu Piddington said he was still not sold “we’re doing the right thing” following the morning’s submissions.

“I don't want to be doing a whole lot of compromises.”

A sentiment echoed by Cr Scott Shannon, who said he was both shocked and surprised by some of the submissions, which led him to question whether it might be more cost-effective to build a new theatre from scratch.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillors had plenty of questions on Tuesday afternoon following submissions on the Theatre Royal redevelopment and heritage centre build.

Shannon asked for an assurance the upgrades would meet the needs of users.

Cr Gavin Oliver asked for a guarantee that visitors would also get a good experience from an upgraded facility should they choose to spend $57m.

While she could give no guarantee, given each person would have their own expectations, Timney said $26m of the estimated cost of the project was tagged to the theatre upgrade and included investment in the seats, lighting and sound technology.

Piddington said if council goes ahead with the project and others proposed under the Long Term Plan, that will take council above its debt ceiling, and questioned the impact on other projects which had been promised.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Theatre Royal upgrade was first proposed to help breathe life back into the southern end of Timaru’s CBD.

Acting council chief financial officer, Jason Rivett, confirmed that was correct and was an issue for consideration.

Piddington said while he was for the theatre side of the project, he did not support the heritage centre side as it would impact on other projects.

Cr Peter Burt said the council will have some tough questions ahead if they decide to go ahead with the project.

“If you are going to vote against this based on your preference for another project, then that is a shame,” Burt said in addressing his fellow councillors ahead of their decision.

Cr Sally Parker also wanted clarification there would be access for those in wheelchairs or with pushchairs, and also acknowledged the need to prioritise important projects including the council’s micro filtration plant.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru’s Theatre Royal, pictured early in November, has been stripped in preparation for the upgrade work.

After 90 minutes’ discussion, Jackson moved that the council move forward with option 1, which was seconded by Burt.

Pye said she thought council should go ahead with option 1, but wanted assurance around how the council could control costs. Scott agreed with Pye, and said she wants marketing and budgets confirmed now rather than in July.

Speaking against the motion, Cr Allan Booth said he was concerned with the amount of debt they were choosing to saddle ratepayers with. Piddington also spoke against the motion, as did Oliver.

Bowen, Pye, Scott, Burt, Shannon, Parker and Jackson voted in favour of option 1 if kept within the existing budget.

The theatre was closed just over three years ago, so works could begin to prepare the site for the major upgrade.

Council was forced into the public consultation process when the cost of the project ballooned from $24m in November 2019, reaching $29.3m in 2021 and $39.6m in June 2022 before the $57.1m figure was unveiled in September.

Submitters, including South Canterbury Museum Development, South Canterbury Drama League and South Canterbury Historical Society, addressed councillors earlier on Tuesday.