South Canterbury Christmas Lights: Where to go to get a festive fix
The following is a list of homes that have been lit up for Christmas in South Canterbury:
Timaru
- 102 Andrew St
- 20 Canada St
- 9 Claremont Rd
- 37 Cross St
- 51a Evans St
- 255 Fairview Rd
- 14 Godley Pl
- 23 Grants Rd
- 47 Harper St
- 4 June St
- 24 Kauri St
- 78 Kerrytown Rd
- St Philip and All Saints Church
- Luxmoore Rd
- 10 Maple Crescent
- 12 Maple Crescent
- 19 Maple Crescent
- 23 Maple Crescent
- Life Church, 134 Morgans Rd
- 6 Mueller Drive
- 70 Old North Rd
- 141A Otipua Rd
- 377 Pages Rd
- Radius Elloughton Gardens Resthome, 1 Pages Rd
- 11 Pringle St
- 31 Rathmore St
- 19 Rosebrook Rd
- 18 Seadown Rd
- 42 Temple Crescent
- 92 Wai-iti Rd
- Mike Pero Mortgages, 197A Wai-iti Rd
- 376 Wai-iti Rd
- 49 Woodlands Rd
Temuka
- 30 Birkett St
- 24 Hamilton St
- 23B Harris Place
- 60 Hayhurst St North
- 66 John St Lane
- 2 McNair Rd
- 1 North Town Belt
- 16 Seddon St
- 43 Wallingford Rd
- 11 Wood St
Pleasant Point
- 58 Kabul St
- 12 Shere St
Waimate
- 85 Timaru Rd
To feature on our list of lights email: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.