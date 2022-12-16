South Canterbury Christmas Lights: Where to go to get a festive fix

17:03, Dec 16 2022
Christmas-themed homes on Timaru’s Maple Crescent.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Christmas-themed homes on Timaru’s Maple Crescent.

The following is a list of homes that have been lit up for Christmas in South Canterbury:

Timaru

  • 102 Andrew St
  • 20 Canada St
  • 9 Claremont Rd
  • 37 Cross St
  • 51a Evans St
  • 255 Fairview Rd
  • 14 Godley Pl
  • 23 Grants Rd
  • 47 Harper St
  • 4 June St
  • 24 Kauri St
  • 78 Kerrytown Rd
A home on Pages Rd.
AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff
A home on Pages Rd.
  • St Philip and All Saints Church
  • Luxmoore Rd
  • 10 Maple Crescent
  • 12 Maple Crescent
  • 19 Maple Crescent
  • 23 Maple Crescent
  • Life Church, 134 Morgans Rd
  • 6 Mueller Drive
  • 70 Old North Rd
  • 141A Otipua Rd
  • 377 Pages Rd
Maple Crescent houses.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Maple Crescent houses.
  • Radius Elloughton Gardens Resthome, 1 Pages Rd
  • 11 Pringle St
  • 31 Rathmore St
  • 19 Rosebrook Rd
  • 18 Seadown Rd
  • 42 Temple Crescent
  • 92 Wai-iti Rd
  • Mike Pero Mortgages, 197A Wai-iti Rd
  • 376 Wai-iti Rd
  • 49 Woodlands Rd
Christmas lights on Kauri St.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Christmas lights on Kauri St.

Temuka

  • 30 Birkett St
  • 24 Hamilton St
  • 23B Harris Place
  • 60 Hayhurst St North
  • 66 John St Lane
  • 2 McNair Rd
  • 1 North Town Belt
  • 16 Seddon St
  • 43 Wallingford Rd
  • 11 Wood St

Pleasant Point

  • 58 Kabul St
  • 12 Shere St

Waimate

  • 85 Timaru Rd

To feature on our list of lights email: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.

Radius Elloughton Gardens’ Grange building on Pages Rd has been lit up once more for Christmas.
AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff
Radius Elloughton Gardens’ Grange building on Pages Rd has been lit up once more for Christmas.
 