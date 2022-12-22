What's on in South Canterbury: December 23-25, 2022

Services will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd Takapō/Tekapo for Christmas. (File photo)

Friday

Community Market Late Night Shopping: From 5pm in Queen St, Waimate, an evening of late night shopping, with local businesses and the community market, carol singers and a visit from Santa.

Friday and Saturday

Karaoke: 7pm both nights at the Timaru South Cossie Club, karaoke with Shane.

Saturday

Oh Come All Ye Faithful: 10pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd Takapō/Tekapo, Christmas Eve service. All welcome.

Impossible Promise: 6pm at St John’s Anglican Church, Timaru, an interactive nativity with dress-ups provided.

Christmas Eve Party: 7pm at the Village Inn Sports Bar, Geraldine, featuring DJ Massi3. Free entry.

Christmas Eve Party: 8pm at The Barn, Waimate, with Flip Side.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm at 2 George St, Timaru, Christmas Eve market.

Sunday

Christmas Day Communion: 11am at the Church of the Good Shepherd Takapō/Tekapo. All welcome.

Timaru Community Christmas Dinner: Noon at the Caroline Bay Hall. All welcome, no charge. Bookings essential by calling Tash – 021 902 501.

Temuka Community Christmas Dinner: From 11.30am at the Temuka RSA.

