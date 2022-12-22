Temuka Christmas project helps more than 30 families

Preparing to deliver food packages for the Temuka Wishing Tree project at the weekend is the initiative’s founder Sharnae Naysmith.

An initiative to help struggling Temuka families at Christmas has assisted even more in its second year, with the hope it will become a year round social service.

Last weekend, volunteers from the Temuka Wishing Tree project delivered food parcels to families throughout the town, thanks to the support of South Canterbury businesses, and $14,000 raised by the community.

Project founder Sharnae Naysmith said throughout November and December volunteers had also delivered presents to families as part of the initiative.

The project was launched by Naysmith in 2021 as she had seen a need for it in the community, having heard of many families struggling post-Covid.

READ MORE:

* Gifts for vulnerable families welcomed by South Canterbury Presbyterian Support

* Generosity of people 'humbling' says Family Works manager

* Temuka 9-year-old William Gamblin creates giving Christmas tree for those in need



“After I had my daughter I had bad post-natal depression and I wanted something positive to channel my energy into,’’ she said.

“I thought ‘why don’t I look at doing something to help with the financial burden of Christmas?’’’

Looking into what may be available to support families in the town, she said while there were many great services in South Canterbury, there was nothing specific to Temuka.

Having fond memories of taking gifts to a radio station wishing tree in Timaru as a child, Naysmith, who loves Christmas, decided to establish the Temuka Wishing Tree project.

She expected about five families needing assistance in its first year, but when she called for nominations of those in need, about 20 family names were put forward.

This year that number increased to 32, with nominations coming from others, the families themselves, or social support agencies.

“There’s no need to explain the family’s story. There’s no strict criteria.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Loading this year's food parcels are Jocelyn McKay,vleft, Sharnae Naysmith and Lisa Duggan.

“You don’t know what happens behind closed doors.’’

Once a family is nominated, volunteers learn more about their interests, and needs and gifts are bought for them.

Money raised this year had come from a “very successful’’ quiz night, which Naysmith said would become an annual event, and stalls at the Temuka Community Market.

Businesses had also been very generous and Naysmith said the project couldn’t have run without their support.

“The aim was to raise $10,000 this year so the $14k blew it out of the park.’’

Seeing the joy on the faces of recipients was one of the best parts of the project, she said.

“It’s very rewarding.’’

She is now in the process of registering the project as a charity, meaning it can apply for community grants.

“The Temuka community is so little, and I don’t want to put pressure on businesses every year for donations.’’

With the cost of living rising, she also expected there would be continued need for support in the community.

“The plan is this will be a year round thing where a family that is struggling can come to us for support.’’