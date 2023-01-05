Impact of staff resignations at Timaru's CBay still unclear

The impact of staff resignations at Timaru’s CBay aquatic centre four weeks ago is still unclear, but the council says opening hours at the complex have not changed.

In a letter sent to The Timaru Herald on December 14, and addressed to the Timaru District Council’s chief executive Bede Carran, an unknown amount of staff offered their resignation citing petty bullying, micro-management and dangerous behaviour.

The letter says “with great remorse and sorrow this letter is to inform you of our 4 weeks’ notice here at CBay’’, and lists the reasons leading to the staff members’ “very tough decision’’.

The staff members’ last day of work would be January 6, the letters says.

Given that date is Friday, the Herald asked the council what the impact was on CBay, had new staff been brought in to cover those resigning, would opening hours be impacted, or had the resignations been withdrawn?

A council spokesperson said, on Thursday, “CBay’s operating hours are staying the same’’.

“We cannot comment on staff at the moment,’’ the spokesperson said.

The CBay website lists the pool and gym hours as being 7am to 7pm from January 6 to 8.

On December 14, The Herald asked the council how many staff members had resigned and could it ensure CBay would remain open, given the number of resignations.

Carran’s response was: “As this is an employment matter we are constrained as to the extent of the comments we can make. However, we remain committed to trying to understand and resolve the concerns raised.’’

Two days later, The Herald asked the council if it could assure the public that the pool would remain open after January 6, which the letter said was the last day of work for those resigning, what will be the opening hours of the pool over the festive period and would opening hours be shortened during that time.

It also asked if the council had made any progress in resolving the issues with staff.

An aerial view of CBay aquatic centre in Timaru.

Carran’s response was: “Due to the nature of this issue, and the respect we have for the privacy of everyone involved, we are limited on what we can say here, but I do want to stress that as part of the council’s commitment to be a good employer I take issues such as this very seriously.

“The wellbeing of our staff and their ability to continue to provide excellent services to the community remains my priority.

“We are continuing to work constructively with all parties involved to achieve a positive outcome for everyone that will enable our services to continue uninterrupted.”

While it was unclear how many staff members were linked to the letter, it said within the group of staff resigning, there was more than 50 years’ worth of “loyal service”.

The letter said the reason for the resignation was the staff had no desire to “continue putting in the hard mahi (work) that we do under the tenureship ...’’

The letter also said in a short time, there had been too “many instances of poor management, terrible people skills, and a dictatorial attitude, which we as a group feel is unworkable and could lead to very severe consequences when in February our current quota of 44 lifeguards drops to 12’’.

It also accused a manager of bullying staff.

“These examples have all happened within one month ..., and as a group we feel things are only going to go downhill from here.

“CBay is a unique working environment, and it is with heavy hearts that we came to this decision to depart roles that we worked hard to get to and genuinely love.’’