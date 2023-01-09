Algal bloom in Saltwater Creek, Ōtipua, near SH1 bridge

A health warning is in place at Saltwater Creek in Timaru, near the State Highway 1 bridge.

A health warning is in place for Saltwater Creek (Ōtipua) near the State Highway 1 bridge.

The warning also comes on the same day the health warning in the Waihao River, at Bradshaws Bridge, is lifted.

Te Mana Ora/ Community and Public Health issued the warning for Saltwater Creek on Monday, following the observation of potentially toxic algae (planktonic cyanobacteria) scums in the creek, near the bridge.

People should avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

There are also other access points along the creek that may have planktonic cyanobacteria present.

Te Mana Ora National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said the algae can appear as a thick surface scum, sheens or can be present as green globules floating in the water column and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“People should avoid contact with the water until further notice,’’ she said.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips. If you experience any of these symptoms visit your doctor immediately, and please let your doctor know if you have had contact with the river water.’’

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with potentially toxic algae should be taken to a vet immediately.

People and animals should remain out of the waterways until the warnings have been lifted, she said.

Fish and shellfish can concentrate toxins and their consumption should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water.

“People are advised to avoid contact with the downstream water bodies.’’

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

Meanwhile, the health warning at the Waihao River, at Bradshaws Bridge, issued on November 16, 2022, has been lifted.

Recent surveys showed the cover of potentially toxic algae at the site has reduced, and is now below levels that are of concern to public health.

Warnings remain at Waihao River at Gum Tree Rd and Pareora River at Pareora Huts, because of ongoing algal blooms.

Facts about benthic cyanobacteria:

Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed

A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days)

It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods

Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins

If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water

Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

For further details visit: lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/.