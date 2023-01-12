What's on in South Canterbury: January 13-15, 2023

Visit the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market for fresh produce, arts and crafts on Saturday.

Saturday

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Saturday and Sunday

Flower show: The South Canterbury Lily Society’s show at the Roncalli College gymnasium is open 1-4pm on Saturday and 10am-3pm on Sunday. Admission is $4.

Ongoing

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.