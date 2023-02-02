What's on in South Canterbury: February 3-6, 2023

Pictured with the sand sculpture they created for the Seaside Festival in 2022 are Helen Beswick and Asheley Elizabeth from In Good Form.

Friday

Live music: Oamaru-based musician Frank Ramirez is playing at Hector Black’s Lounge Bar on Stafford St, Timaru, from 8pm. This is a free event.

Live music: Allophones Aotearao Human Tour 2023, Aidan Theatre, Timaru. Tickets $8 plus booking fee – via Under the Radar. 8pm

Friday – Monday

Seaside Festival Sandcastle Competition: Crack out the bucket and spade and create your own sandcastle over the long weekend either at home or at Caroline Bay and upload a photo of your creation with #Seasidefestival to win.

Seaside Festival Sand Sculpture: Watch the professionals create a magnificent sand sculpture at Caroline Bay. They will be working daily from Friday afternoon until completion. Artists will be at work each day from about 8am, near the Makary Fountain.

Saturday

Seaside Festival Bay Spray ‘23: Learn about the vibrant world of street art and techniques at these professional led workshops. Hydro Bar, Cnr Sefton St/The Bay Hill, Timaru. 12pm-6pm.

Seaside Festival Giant Beach Dig: Get your toes and fingers in the sand and dig up some prizes. Caroline Bay from 1pm. Entry free.

Seaside Festival Outdoor Movies: Bring a beanbag or lawn chair, some friends and some snacks and enjoy an outdoor movie. Food vendors will be on site. Entry free. 5.30pm Moana, 8.00pm Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Saturday & Sunday

Speed Skating New Zealand Banked Track Championships: South Canterbury Skating Rink, Caroline Bay 8am-5pm.

Live Music: Fly by Night Duo live in Kimbell. Electronic with some fun dance tunes. Silverstream Hotel, Kimbell, from 7pm Saturday. Acoustic set in beer garden (weather permitting) Sunday from 2pm. Free entry.

Saturday-Monday

Seaside Festival Inflatable World: Enjoy one of the largest arrays of inflatables for children and adults. 10am-4pm daily, weather dependent. Tickets can be purchased on the day.

Caroline Bay Association: Rides will be operating daily from 11am.

Sunday

Summer at Pleasant Point Rail: Summer steam up at Pleasant Point Railway. Ride the train, model T railcar, see the model railway, printing presses, vintage cinema and more. Open 10.30am-4pm. Adults $12, childre $6, families $40.

Seaside Festival Lazy Sunday: Chill out at Caroline Bay with a picnic and enjoy live music from local artists Liz LeRoy and Steve Nally from 1-4pm.

Monday

Te Aitarakihi Waitangi Whānau Day: Commemorate Waitangi Day at this free public event. Bring a picnic and enjoy learning about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, cultural kai, kapahaka, arts and craft and activities. 11am-2pm, Te Aitarakihi, 50 Bridge Rd, Timaru.

Seaside Festival Kite Day: Experience a sky full of giant kites flown by professionals at Caroline Bay from 11am-3pm.

Ongoing

Zita Waldron Exhibition: Friday February 3 – Friday March 17. See this exhibition of well known Timaru artist Zita Waldron’s paintings and bronze and ceramic sculptures. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Martin Cole Exhibition: Also runs until Thursday February 9 at York Street Gallery of Fine Art.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

