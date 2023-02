Georgia Heffernan reaches for a catch during the Steel’s clash with the Tactix at the Southern Trust Events Centre in Timaru on Saturday. The match followed another pre-season clash held at the same venue on Friday night.

The Canterbury Tactix and Southern Steel met for two pre-season clashes in Timaru on Friday night and Saturday morning.

It was the Tactix's only public pre-season hit-out in the South Island before the start of netball’s 2023 ANZ Premiership, which officially begins in early March.

The games drew a crowd to the Southern Trust Events Centre and visual journalist Aiman Amerul Muner was there on Saturday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jane Watson signs some autographs after the match.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Steel's Jessica Allan lines up a shot at goal.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Tactix’s Kimiora Poi chases down the ball.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Steel's Renee Savai'inaea looks for a pass.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tactix head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek chats to her players during a break.