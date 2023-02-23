What's on in South Canterbury: February 24-26, 2023

Conor Webber, 7, does some digging at the community garden at Trinity Community Centre earlier this year.

Friday

Quiz Night: Doors open at 6pm, a Timaru Boys’ High School 1st XI Cricket fundraiser at the Southern Trust Event Centre. $60 per table, maximum of six. An auction, supper and cash bar.

Scare Night: 7.30pm to 9pm on the corner of Fairview and George Ward roads, Timaru, the Barton Rural School home and school committee fundraiser is opening for an extra night to raise money for the Taradale School community. $5 entry per person for ages 15 and over, $2 under 15 years of age, children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Covered in shoes essential/ cash only. Sausages, popcorn and lollies for sale.

Saturday

Waimate Rodeo: 9am at the South Canterbury A and P Showgrounds, Waimate. Admission is $25 for adults, 15-and under $5, under-5s free, and family passes (two adults, two children) $50.

Trinity Community Garden: 9.30am at the Trinity Community Centre, 22 College Rd, Timaru. Get involved with growing and sharing good quality food for free.

Twizel Salmon and Wine Festival: 11am to 5pm at the Meridian Rowing Centre.

Three Times The Fun: 8pm at The Barn, Waimate, country loving trio The Yee Haas, party band The Neons and duo Flip Side.

Ongoing

Zita Waldron Exhibition: Until March 17. See this exhibition of well known Timaru artist Zita Waldron’s paintings and bronze and ceramic sculptures. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

