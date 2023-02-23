Hay shed 'extensively damaged' in early-morning fire

Firefighters attend to the fire on McCully Rd in Waitohi near Pleasant Point on Thursday morning.

A blaze has ripped through a shed of hay in Pleasant Point.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alex Norris said crews from Pleasant Point, Cave, Geraldine, Temuka and Timaru were called to the fire at McCully Rd in Waitohi at 4.45am on Thursday.

“They found a shed on fire that was well-involved, about 35m by 50m, full of hay as well.

“They’re quite a difficult thing to fully extinguish, you’ve got to kind of break them apart, so it did tie up a fair few resources.”

READ MORE:

* Special home being built for Pleasant Point's 70-year-old fire engine

* Pleasant Point keeps unbeaten 50-over cricket run alive

* Craighead knocks off Pleasant Point in top-of-the table netball clash



The crews were at the scene for more than four-and-a-half hours extinguishing the fire.

“It’s something that takes a bunch of time and the shed was extensively damaged.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Several crews responded to the fire, which was well alight on arrival.

Norris said there was “no risk to life, no injuries and no threat to anything else”.

A fire investigator has been notified of the job.