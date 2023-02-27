Temuka's new aviary officially opened, birds settling in well
Almost two years after an urgent plea to rebuild it, the new aviary at the Temuka Domain has been officially opened.
In May 2021, aviary volunteer Laurie Sullivan, concerned for the birds’ welfare, urged the Timaru District Council to get on and build a new place for them as winter approached.
The ageing aviary was cold and miserable in winter, with leaves falling from the trees in the domain, and onto the wire netting roof, blocking the sun out.
On Monday, the district’s mayor opened the new aviary in the south-east section of the domain, and Sullivan said it was nice to finally have the project completed.
“It’s really impressive – the way it’s been designed, and it’s made it so much easier to clean,’’ he said.
The birds were moved to their new home over the past two weeks and were settling in well, Sullivan said.
The aviary was a major attraction at the town’s domain, and Sullivan said people had been “coming in their droves’’ to see the new build.
“People have been saying ‘gosh it’s a lovely aviary’,’’ he said.
Sullivan said Monday’s official opening, with Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen, was a “nice way’’ to celebrate the new aviary with the community.
The new aviary is part of a wider project by Timaru District Council to redevelop Temuka Domain.
Sullivan spoke out in 2021 about the amount of time it was taking to build the aviary, as part of the council’s $168,000 Temuka Domain upgrade.
The project was given the green light in June 2021, when the council agreed to the build, as part of its 20221/22 Long Term Plan.