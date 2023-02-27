Temuka's new aviary officially opened, birds settling in well

Kevin Hammond chats with MacKenzie, a corella, at the new Temuka Domain aviary on Monday afternoon.

Almost two years after an urgent plea to rebuild it, the new aviary at the Temuka Domain has been officially opened.

In May 2021, aviary volunteer Laurie Sullivan, concerned for the birds’ welfare, urged the Timaru District Council to get on and build a new place for them as winter approached.

The ageing aviary was cold and miserable in winter, with leaves falling from the trees in the domain, and onto the wire netting roof, blocking the sun out.

On Monday, the district’s mayor opened the new aviary in the south-east section of the domain, and Sullivan said it was nice to finally have the project completed.

“It’s really impressive – the way it’s been designed, and it’s made it so much easier to clean,’’ he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The former aviary in May 2021, when Laurie Sullivan asked the Timaru District Council to fast track moving it to a new site.

The birds were moved to their new home over the past two weeks and were settling in well, Sullivan said.

The aviary was a major attraction at the town’s domain, and Sullivan said people had been “coming in their droves’’ to see the new build.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff MacKenzie, the corella, at his new home in the Temuka Domain on Monday.

“People have been saying ‘gosh it’s a lovely aviary’,’’ he said.

Sullivan said Monday’s official opening, with Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen, was a “nice way’’ to celebrate the new aviary with the community.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District Council parks and recreation manager Bill Steans, left, Temuka aviary volunteer Laurie Sullivan and Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen during the official opening ceremony on Monday.

The new aviary is part of a wider project by Timaru District Council to redevelop Temuka Domain.

Sullivan spoke out in 2021 about the amount of time it was taking to build the aviary, as part of the council’s $168,000 Temuka Domain upgrade.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Laurie Sullivan after the opening ceremony on Monday.

The project was given the green light in June 2021, when the council agreed to the build, as part of its 20221/22 Long Term Plan.