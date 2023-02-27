Missing fisherman and pastor remembered for love of God, family and food
It was not a time of mourning, instead a time to celebrate the life of a man who meant so much to many in the community, Anna Leger says.
On Saturday, the life of Timaru Church of Tonga’s pastor Lionati Fotofili, 44, was celebrated at a community memorial service, with a sea of red in the crowd, as people were encouraged to wear red – his favourite colour.
Fotofili went fishing on December 29, at one of his favourite spots – the Ōpihi River mouth, but he never came home.
He was reported missing, in the early hours of December 30, and ever since his family, and friends, have been scouring the South Canterbury coastline.
Born in Tonga, Fotofili is the father of two boys – a 14-year-old and 14-month-old, and was fishing for his congregation’s New Year’s Day lunch when he disappeared.
Speaking at the service, organiser Leger, who also co-ordinated the family and friends’ search for Fotofili said the day was about celebrating the life of their much loved pastor.
“Twenty-seven days we searched, high and low, setting up camp at Ōpihi mouth, where you were last seen.’’
The pastor had been a much-loved member of the community,, she said.
“We’re not in mourning, we’re here to celebrate, celebrate and reminisce about the things he loved in life,’’ she said.
Those things included God, family and food, Leger said.
“He was full of life.
“Our pastor was all about food. It always went God, family then food.’’
Those at the service enjoyed shared food, then speeches and performances from the Tongan community, Samoan choirs, members of the Harlequins Rugby Club, and his kava club also performed.
“He was all about culture, it wasn’t just about Tonga.
“Tonga vs Samoan which is why I’m the only one wearing blue even though I sent out a memo to say everyone is to wear red.
“I couldn’t give him one on me.’’
Family and friends of Fotofili spent almost a month searching for him and until recently, his wife Suliana Fotofili had rarely left the site where she last saw her beloved husband fishing, the thought of returning to a home without him almost too much to bear.
Twenty-six days after he went missing, Fotofili’s dinghy was reported as having been found on the same day he was reported missing, on December 30.
His T-shirt and other items of interest were also located in the weeks following his disappearance.
A Givelittle page has been set up to support the family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.