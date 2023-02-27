Missing fisherman and pastor remembered for love of God, family and food

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Timaru pastor Lionati Fotofili was held in the Caroline Bay Hall on Saturday.

It was not a time of mourning, instead a time to celebrate the life of a man who meant so much to many in the community, Anna Leger says.

On Saturday, the life of Timaru Church of Tonga’s pastor Lionati Fotofili, 44, was celebrated at a community memorial service, with a sea of red in the crowd, as people were encouraged to wear red – his favourite colour.

Fotofili went fishing on December 29, at one of his favourite spots – the Ōpihi River mouth, but he never came home.

He was reported missing, in the early hours of December 30, and ever since his family, and friends, have been scouring the South Canterbury coastline.

READ MORE:

* Service to honour life of Timaru Church of Tonga pastor Lionati Fotofili

* Wife of fisherman missing in South Canterbury has rarely left site where she last saw her husband

* Search continues for fisherman missing at South Canterbury river mouth



Born in Tonga, Fotofili is the father of two boys – a 14-year-old and 14-month-old, and was fishing for his congregation’s New Year’s Day lunch when he disappeared.

Speaking at the service, organiser Leger, who also co-ordinated the family and friends’ search for Fotofili said the day was about celebrating the life of their much loved pastor.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Noah Turner, 9, left, Paiaka Taha and Pakere Taha, both 12, and Jahrome Mua, 8, at the memorial service for Timaru pastor Lionati Fotofili at the Caroline Bay Hall on Saturday.

“Twenty-seven days we searched, high and low, setting up camp at Ōpihi mouth, where you were last seen.’’

The pastor had been a much-loved member of the community,, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff William Gibson, left, Ikuna Moimoi, Izaiah Mua, Jahrome Mua, 8, and Lenny Heather, at the service.

“We’re not in mourning, we’re here to celebrate, celebrate and reminisce about the things he loved in life,’’ she said.

Those things included God, family and food, Leger said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Close to 200 attended the service.

“He was full of life.

“Our pastor was all about food. It always went God, family then food.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Anna Leger speaks at the service on Saturday.

Those at the service enjoyed shared food, then speeches and performances from the Tongan community, Samoan choirs, members of the Harlequins Rugby Club, and his kava club also performed.

“He was all about culture, it wasn’t just about Tonga.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pastor Maturo Siaosi leads a prayer at the service.

“Tonga vs Samoan which is why I’m the only one wearing blue even though I sent out a memo to say everyone is to wear red.

“I couldn’t give him one on me.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Caroline Bay Hall was packed on Saturday for the service.

Family and friends of Fotofili spent almost a month searching for him and until recently, his wife Suliana Fotofili had rarely left the site where she last saw her beloved husband fishing, the thought of returning to a home without him almost too much to bear.

Twenty-six days after he went missing, Fotofili’s dinghy was reported as having been found on the same day he was reported missing, on December 30.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The memorial service was a way of honouring Lionati Fotofili who did not return home from a fishing trip for his congregation on December 29.

His T-shirt and other items of interest were also located in the weeks following his disappearance.

A Givelittle page has been set up to support the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Memorial service-goers listen to the speeches at the service on Saturday.