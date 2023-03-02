What's on in South Canterbury: March 3-5, 2023

Mike Robertson, left, Campbell Wilson and Mark Devery at the 2022 March Hare Motorcycle Rally that was held in October because of Covid-19. It will be held again on Friday and Saturday at the Waimate Showgrounds.

Friday

Joel Fafard live: From 7pm at Hector Black’s, Stafford St, Timaru. An award-winning guitarist. Tickets available at undertheradar.co.nz.

Friday and Saturday

March Hare Motorcycle Rally: Gates open 9am on Friday at the Waimate Showgrounds. Bikes, bands and March Hare madness. Tickets $40 prepaid, $50 gate sales. Tickets available at marchharerally.co.nz.

Saturday

Family Fun Colour Run: 1pm to 4pm at Rams Park on School Rd, Fairlie. A fundraising benefit for the Fairlie Kids Club. Giveaways, sausage sizzle, lolly scramble, and a water station. Adults $20 and children $10, those under-12 will need adult supervision. Tickets available from Heartlands.

Paintvine in the Park: 2pm at the Timaru Botanic Gardens, a beginners’ painting class.

Movie fundraiser: 7pm at the Waimate Regent Theatre, What’s Love Got To Do With It? A fundraiser for the Relay For Life.

Temuka and Geraldine A and P Show: Eventing from 8am, at the Winchester Showgrounds. A great family day out. $15 for adults, school-aged children free.

Sunday

Hadlow To Harbour: 9.30am, an annual non-profit fun run, organised by the Rotary Club of Timaru North, supporting charities in South Canterbury for more than 25 years. Choose from either a 3 kilometre or 10km course, and set your own challenges, dress up or walk your dog. Go to h2h.org.nz for more information.

Children’s Day: 10am at Caroline Bay – free family fun day with plenty of entertainment, carnival rides and activities for the family. Based at the Bay hall and grounds.

Ongoing

Zita Waldron Exhibition: Until March 17. See this exhibition of well known Timaru artist Zita Waldron’s paintings and bronze and ceramic sculptures. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

