Health warning issued at Lake Ōpuha for toxic algae

A health warning has been issued for Lake Åpuha after toxic algae scum may have been detected. (File photo)

A man-made lake near Lake Tekapō in Mackenzie Country could be infected with toxic algae.

A health warning has been issued by Te Mana Ora Community and Public health for Lake Ōpuha, 12 kilometres north of Fairlie, after potential toxic algae scums were found in the lake.

The scum, planktonic cyanobacteria, occurs naturally, but can increase rapidly in warmer months.

The 700-hectare man-made lake was built for irrigation, but is also used for recreational activities such as fishing, boating, kayaking, and water-skiing.

Medical officer of Health, National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora Dr Matthew Reid said people and their pets should avoid contact with lake and downstream waterbodies until further notice.

“It is particularly important to note that no-one should drink the water from the lake or any downstream waterbodies at any time. Boiling the water does not remove the toxin,” Reid said.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips. If you experience any of these symptoms visit your doctor immediately and please let your doctor know if you have had contact with the lake water.”

Reid urged owners of pets in the area who were showing signs of illness after visiting the lake to take them to the vet immediately.

