What's on in South Canterbury: March 10-12, 2023

Timaru District Council staff take part in the virtual Relay For Life in 2022. The event is back this year and being held at Caroline Bay on Saturday from 10am to 10pm.

Friday

Live Music: 7pm at the Makikihi Country Hotel, Strings Attached. Free entry.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Book Sale: 9am to 4pm each day, at the Roger Mahan Heritage Centre, 195 Main North Rd, Geraldine, the Temuka Geraldine Rotary Book Sale will include books, games, CDs, DVDs, games, vinyl records and art.

Saturday

Open Day: First tour leaving from 8.30am, all tours will leave from, and return to the Lake Takapō/Tekapo Town Sq, 10 Rapuwai Ln. A chance to tour the Tekapo power scheme, visit two hydropower stations and learn about where your electricity comes from. A free event.

Trinity Community Garden: 9.30am at the Trinity Community Centre, 22 College Rd, Timaru. Get involved with growing and sharing good quality food for free. Also on Tuesdays, 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Multicultural Aoraki Festival: 11am to 3pm at Ara field, 32 Arthur St, Timaru. A celebration of the region’s cultures. Cash-only event. Free entry.

Wilding Pine Volunteer Day: 9am to 2.30pm at Ben Dhu Scientific Reserve. Help cut down wilding pines to protect the ecology and landscapes of the Mackenzie Basin.

Motorkhana: 10am at the Waihao Forks Hotel. $40 per entry.

Relay For Life: 10am to 10pm at Caroline Bay, raising funds for the South Canterbury Cancer Society.

Totally Eighties Show: 8pm at the Sail and Anchor.

Saturday and Sunday

Bushtown Waimate Steam Up Days: 10am to 4pm both days featuring the South Island Woodchopping Competition, at Dobson St. NZ Axemen woodchopping, sawmill and vintage machinery, Bushtown Railway, Edwardian and Early Settlers Heritage stalls, crafts, woodturners, food and drink stalls, traction engine rides. $10 adults and under-15 free.

Sunday:

Concert: 2pm at the Sacred Heart Basilica, Tomas Hurnik on baroque cello as part of a fundraiser for a collection of baroque instruments for young New Zealand musicians. Adults $45, seniors $35, students $20, and children under-12 $5. Door sales available. Cash only.

South Canterbury Vintage Car Club annual Mid Island Rally: 9.30am with the first car away at 10.30am. Vehicle display and all leaving from VCC clubrooms at 19 Redruth St, Timaru, at 10.30am. A good selection of vehicles, including motorcycles, available for public viewing. Clubrooms and parts shed both open. Public most welcome.

Ongoing

Zita Waldron Exhibition: Until March 17. See this exhibition of well known Timaru artist Zita Waldron’s paintings and bronze and ceramic sculptures. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

