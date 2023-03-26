'No Words': The small town exhibition exploring youth culture

Through her daughter's lens, artist Susan Badcock is exploring the new way young people are seeing the world.

In partnership with her father, renowned artist John Badcock, Susan Badcock is launching the exhibition ‘No Words’ at her namesake gallery this weekend.

The portraits fesatured were chosen so the viewer could place themselves within them in an attempt to start a conversation around identity, vulnerability and intolerable expectations.

John Badcock’s work focused on looking within, using a series of self-portraits, which have been oil painted over the past year.

READ MORE:

* Artist opens Biophilia exhibition at Geraldine gallery

* Family exhibiting five generations of art work

* 10 exhibitions to look out for in July



For Susan Badcock, her portraits were designed to portray the shifting of a young person’s lens on the world using her daughter’s image.

JOHN BISSET John Badcock's work focuses on a series of self-portraits from the past year.

Through eight hand-coloured photographs taken when Susan Badcock’s daughter was about 13, the pictures show how she had grown from a girl who looked up to princesses and fairy tales, to a teenager whose view had been taken by models and online influencers.

“You always dream that you were something magical,” Susan Badcock said. “But as she moved into her teenage years it became about the ideal model or ‘I wish I had eyebrows like that’ or make up.

“They see TikToks and quite a few different platforms of influence. It’s a little bit about insecurities and vulnerability as well.”

But she wasn’t saying the new era of influence was a bad thing, just something for society to have a conversation about.

Supplied Susan Badcock has used her daughter to illustrate this hand-coloured portrait "Popstar".

“Back in the day we had posters on our walls of people we admired, or you’d see them in magazines or on tv, or they’d be a musician, so I think it’s the same. Just now, it’s on TikTok or instagram or Facebook, that false reality is a lot rawer now too.

“It’s Photoshop, or they’ve got a filter on. It’s not bad that they’re inspired by certain things, but it can expose them to some things, which they perhaps get a false ideal about what the reality is.”

Susan Badcock had played with black and white and colour to show the difference between fantasy and reality.

“I’ve done cutouts of magazine eyes, for example, rather than being her own eyes, so it’s that play on what you dream to be looking like or you wish you had eyes like that or lips like that.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Susan Badcock has used her daughter's image to help her illustrate a tale of vulnerability.

While her daughter is the subject of her portraits, the story is meant to tell a larger story about youth culture today.

“She’s basically a prop I guess ... it sounds terrible.

“You kinda can tell it’s her, but it was more about her being represented to get my work across.”

The exhibition launched at the Susan Badcock Gallery on Saturday and will be shown until April 30.