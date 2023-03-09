Car hits pole and sparks power outage for Timaru residents

A car hit a pole on Kent St in Timaru on Wednesday night causing an outage (file photo).

A car crash in Timaru has “extensively” damaged a power pole and left nearby residents without power.

A police media spokesperson said police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Kent St around 11.05pm Wednesday after a car hit a power pole.

There were no reports of injuries or road blockages.

Alpine Energy distributed power in the Timaru area and communications and marketing manager Michelle Agnew said the crash caused an outage.

READ MORE:

* Two people taken to hospital following crash on private property in Waimate District

* Person flown to hospital following motor-vehicle crash in Oamaru

* Minor injuries in two-car crash in Timaru



Residents were still without power Thursday morning and it was expected to return about 10.30am, she said.

“We will keep our Facebook page updated also.”

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Lyn Crosson said crews were called to the crash.

“The pole was extensively damaged.

“We just stood by until power authority arrived for safety reasons.”