What's on in South Canterbury: March 24-26, 2023

Friday

Glitter Ball: 7pm to 10pm at the YMCA South and Mid Canterbury, a supervised event supporting Pride Month and open to all 13 to 19-year-olds. Tickets $10.

Rennie Pearson and Bob Mitchell: 7.30pm at the Waimate Regent Theatre, Foot Stomping Celtic Music. Tickets available at renniepearsonmusic.com.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Twizel Show-n-Shine Car Show: Based at the Combined Services Club, 1 Ōhau Rd, Twizel. Friday night from 6.30pm cruise, Show-n-Shine at 10am on Saturday, and poker run leaving the club at 10.30am on Sunday.

Saturday

Lovelock Memorial Fun Run: 9am from School Park, Timaru. Seven-kilometre, 14km, and 21km options. Enter at runtimaru.co.nz.

No Words: 4pm at the Susan Badcock Gallery, Old Post Office, Geraldine, opening of portrait exhibition by John Badcock and Susan Badcock. Gallery is open seven days from 10 to 2pm.

Trinity Community Garden: 9.30am at the Trinity Community Centre, 22 College Rd, Timaru. Get involved with growing and sharing good quality food for free.

Sunday

Miniature Train Rides: 1pm to 4pm at Anzac Sq, corner of Catherine and Rose streets, visiting trains from Christchurch. $2 per person, per ride. Cash only.

Homemade Jam and Marmalade Competition: 5pm at Hector Black’s, 129 Stafford St, Timaru. Entries can be brought in any time during the bar’s opening hours, Thursday to Sunday, from 4pm. Entries close on Saturday.

Ongoing

John Kelman Exhibition: Until April 27. See this exhibition of well-known Timaru artist John Kelman. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm on Saturday at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, pn Saturday at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon on Saturday at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.