Developer says 'no complaints received' over Timaru retail centre

The developer of Timaru’s newest retail complex says he’s had no complaints about traffic congestion outside the development from authorities or the public, and they’ve “complied with all the conditions” laid out in their resource consent.

Tony Gapes’ comments come after Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said pressure needed to be put on the developer of The Showgrounds to get work done sooner after a warning it could take a year to resolve delays and congestion around the development.

Concerns were raised at a Timaru District Council meeting this week, but Gapes, of Redwood Group, said he had heard nothing but good feedback about the centre.

“We have only had very positive comments on how good the new Countdown and Stage 1 of the centre is looking,’’ Gapes said.

READ MORE:

* Delays a result of resource consent variation, mayor wants developer to take action

* 'Hung out to dry': Roadwork delays frustrate Timaru business owner

* Retailer confirms it will close Timaru CBD store to move to new development



“As you would expect, we have had a huge number of people visiting the centre over the last two weeks since the opening.’’

Frustrated motorists and truck drivers had complained of long delays and safety concerns on State Highway 1 since the first business opened at the development on March 9.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed it had received a number of complaints, and Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon confirmed it was also aware of the “huge traffic issues” at the intersection.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Traffic queues on State Highway 1, Timaru, near The Showgrounds development on Wednesday.

Truck drivers have complained of delays of up to 30 minutes getting from Washdyke to Timaru at peak times, while others say traffic had been backed up as far north as SH8 – which was 2.4 kilometres from the intersection.

Waka Kotahi warned it could be a year before the issues are resolved, and of possible further issues once more work was done.

Gapes said the company had complied with all the conditions in its resource consent.

“However, when any new large traffic generator, such as a shopping centre, is introduced there are always some teething problems.

“Over the next few weeks there will be a few things happening that should alleviate the current traffic issues.’’

He said when the last of the works in Grants Rd were completed, it would be re-opened “allowing the four-way intersection to operate at its full capacity’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Traffic near The Showgrounds intersection on Wednesday.

“We only have one entrance to the centre opened at the moment, but a second main entrance will open on Bridge Rd, so all the traffic from the north and Jellicoe St can turn left or travel straight ahead at Bridge Rd, and enter the centre, taking a considerable load off the new intersection.’’

He said the traffic lights at the intersection were being monitored and “the phasing will be fine-tuned over the next few months by Waka Kotahi as they ascertain the optimal timing of the lights’’.

A “huge number’’ of shoppers had visited the centre since it opened, and these numbers were expected to “normalise’’ over the next few weeks, he said.

On Tuesday Dixon said he understood Waka Kotahi would be reviewing the intersection next week, and there were options they could make to tweak the signals.

He told the meeting the council is working with Waka Kotahi at a local and regional level, and the next step wa to raise it to a national level.