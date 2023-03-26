CityTown trials on pause as Timaru council rethinks $34m project

The layout of George and Station streets was altered as part of the recent trial deemed a “total failure” by Timaru’s mayor.

The future of Timaru’s $34 million CityTown project is uncertain – with trials aimed at improving the CBD on hold with the most recent trial labelled a “total failure” by the mayor.

Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon confirmed the next round of trials, expected to focus on the top end of Stafford St, have been put on hold indefinitely.

Councillor Stu Piddington asked for an update on the CityTown project at this week’s council meeting.

“The army of orange cones [installed on George and Station streets] didn’t seem to work so well, and I have had businesses approach me saying ‘when are you coming to get the feedback, when are you wrapping it up, when do we move forward’,” Piddington said.

“When are we actually going to hear about the success, or otherwise, of these?” Piddington asked.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The council has promised it will not allow trials to go ahead again without proper engagement with stakeholders, citing a trial to change the layout of Station, George and Stafford streets as a failure.

Dixon responded that the council was collecting feedback information all the time via QR codes and online feedback, but said the project had been put on hold.

“After the Station St trial, which is one that was not well received by the public, we have had a bit of a pause, a bit of a rethink on moving forward on the next set of trials.”

Asked about the approach, which saw the trials set up with no engagement with those impacted by them, Dixon said the feedback had been noted “... and it won’t happen again. So the next trial, which is the top end of Stafford St, we are going to be doing a lot more robust communication and engagement on that.”

Dixon said he planned to meet with the Auckland-headquartered design studio Isthmus, appointed by the council to lead the redevelopment work, to discuss moving forward.

Mayor Nigel Bowen added the contract with the consultancy was also “technically on hold at the moment”.

Bowen explained a steering group meeting had involved “robust” discussion around the analysis of the trials and the next steps, but said he “ would go as far as saying Station St was a total failure”.

“Let’s admit our mistakes,” he said.

Dixon accepted the trial had been a failure, and said as a result council was “being careful”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The council is taking a cautious approach to the next round of trials after the most recent CityTown trials were labelled a “total failure”.

On Tuesday, Dixon said Isthmus was “concerned about the response that they got with the Stations St trial and are a little bit cautious moving forward on future trials that involve one-way and road closures”.

He said he planned to meet with the company to “get them back on track” on Wednesday.

Asked for an update on whether that meeting took place, and the outcome of it – Dixon did not directly answer questions put to him by The Timaru Herald, but confirmed the trials were still on hold and did not give a restart date.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Feedback can be sent to the council via QR codes included on promotional material explaining the trials.

“Before we undertake any more temporary changes to the traffic corridor we think it’s worthwhile to pause for a moment to collate the feedback and integrate what we’ve learned from the Stafford, George and other trials.”

He said council had learned it needed to “undertake more stakeholder engagement to identify any critical issues prior to implementation” of future trials.

“This takes time but will improve the chances of success with the trials.”

Dixon said council was “continuing to work with Isthmus on ensuring that we incorporate the things we’ve learned from previous trials into future trials”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District mayor, Nigel Bowen, pictured at an earlier CityTown meeting, says council is looking to implement changes, which are visible to residents.

“We know that all changes aren’t going to be popular with everyone, part of the trial is learning what people don’t like as much as they do, how they react to changes on the ground and how we can successfully resource the trials to support the changes.”

While the trials are on hold, the council is now looking at what it can do to win over public opinion.

“We are also focusing on doing some quick wins as well because we’re very conscious that not too much has happened out there.

“We’re looking at what we can implement in the short term ... that will not be I guess wasted or causing issues in the future,” Dixon said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A giant tether ball game was installed under the Strathallan Bridge as part of an earlier trial.

Bowen added that included work being done to improve Timaru’s slippery tiles and some “intersection stuff” as well.

“Stuff that actually looks like there’s some change, and it’s not just consultants...”

The council said it was “still working through collating the responses” to the other questions and would be able to give a “better overview when we’ve got it sorted”.