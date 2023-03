Diversions are in place on the SH1 Hinds Highway following the crash on Monday morning.

Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on the Hinds Highway (State Highway 1), near Winslow, Ashburton.

A police spokesperson said they were called about 10.35am on Monday and initial indications were there had been injuries.

The road was closed with diversions in place.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area, if possible.