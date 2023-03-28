Contract work targeted as Timaru mayor runs ruler over spending in face of 13.3% rates hike

Nigel Bowen told councillors they were looking at “massive escalations” and it was their responsibility to look at costs.

An urgent review of Timaru District Council spending on consultants and construction is under way after mayor Nigel Bowen cited "massive escalations" with a 13.3% rates increase on the horizon.

Bowen raised the issue to be considered as a matter of urgent business at last week’s council meeting, asking his fellow councillors to support him as he moved to begin working with council chief executive Bede Carran to conduct a review of expenditure on contractors and consultants.

“We haven’t looked specifically at a review of how we do some of our services for some time.”

Bowen said he wanted to analyse whether the best models were in place, including looking into whether contracting work out was the best option or if in house would provide ratepayers with more bang for their buck.

He also wants the review to include procurement processes and to look into whether it is better to employ skilled staff rather than using consultants.

The move comes six months after information obtained by The Timaru Herald, under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), revealed the council had spent almost $34 million over the past five years on consultants.

From 2018-2020, the amount spent increased at a steady rate of about $1m per year with $3.43m spent in 2018, $4.54m spent in 2019 and $5.39m in 2020.

However, the amount spent in 2021 was almost double that of the previous year – with $10.37m paid. In 2022, that dropped slightly to $10.2m.

In 2018, the amount spent on consultants amounted to 7.23% of the rate take projected in the 2017/18 annual plan ($47.49m). In 2021, the amount spent equated to 19.37% of the projected rate take in the 2020/21 annual plan ($53.56m).

TIMARU DISTRICT COUNCIL Information released by the Timaru District Council shows top billing consultancy as WSP NZ Ltd, which charged $8.7m for its services between 2018 and 2022.

The council hired the services of 160 consultants in 2018, 166 in 2019, 201 in 2020, 231 in 2021 and 247 in 2022.

The total number of different consultants used by the council over the five-year period numbered 214. The top 10 consultants were paid $19.5m over the five-year period.

The highest paid was Canadian owned global engineering consultancy WSP New Zealand Limited, which previously traded in NZ as Opus, with $8.7m paid for engineering services and design.

Carran, who defended his council’s spend on consultants when the five-year figures were released in September estimating it to be in line with most organisations, said he understood Bowen was wanting some assurance the model the council used to procure and deliver services was optimising the “best spend of the money”.

He said the council already had a process in place, which sees it look at the delivery of services and activities every six years.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bede Carran said the council already looks at the delivery of services and activities every six years.

However, he said a more sophisticated financial reporting system would mean those could now be further investigated.

“We can now do more thorough interrogation of how that is happening, but it is also about the procurement, and we are looking at how we are doing that as well.”

Bowen said while the review may not bring about any changes, he believed the time was right to take a closer look at spending.

“If Three Waters does fall over we do have to do things differently.

“There will be an opportunity across the councils to look at the way we offer services in three waters. There’s a lot of councils out there that do contracting themselves.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said while he was not opposed to contractors making profits, he wasnted to ensure ratepayers were getting the best deal possible.

“Also, I think it’s a nice signal to send to the contracting market that actually we are reviewing some of these things, because ... we’re looking at massive escalations.”

Bowen said while he was not against contractors making a profit, he was keen to make sure the council was getting the best deal possible.

He said given they were looking at a 13.3% rates increase, he did not think the council would be doing its job properly if it “couldn’t do some analysis”.

“If I look at good governance practices, practice in some of the things that we are actually here for, we should be looking at costs.”

He said while he wanted there to be a wider conversation around the matter, initially he planned to analyse the data with Carran.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said the council faced challenges in filling some skilled roles which led them to using consultants.

Council group manager infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, said the council was “constantly looking at the most efficient ways to procure work and get the best price”.

Dixon said there were many different models they could use, and in some cases (as is the case with roading) they were bound by rules around procurement.

“It is an issue ... lowest price is not necessarily the best option in all cases because that can be a race to the bottom, and then we end up with contractors cutting corners, substandard work as we have experienced in some cases.”

Bowen acknowledged Dixon’s comments, but said they had not yet considered doing such work themselves.

“I know that’s ... challenging sometimes. A step too far for some. But, I think it's something we should be considering.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Peter Burt, left, warned of the dangers of establishing CCOs to undertake contract work. He is pictured at an earlier meeting with councillor Stacey Scott.

Councillor Peter Burt said the council would not have to go far to find examples of other councils undertaking their own contracting, citing Ashburton and Christchurch as examples, and warned if that option was to be explored “we’ll be looking to move it on as fast as others have in the past, I think.”

Cr Allan Booth said he was of the same opinion as Burt, and raised concerns about the need to outlay capital for equipment to establish a Council Controlled Organisation (CCO) as well as hiring staff.

Booth also aired concerns about the amount the council was spending on consultants.

“Our use of consultants and our personnel charges have doubled ... we need to probably put some efforts into our HR department and ensure we’re getting the right people for the right positions who are competent in what they do and try and cut those consultants out.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Allan Booth suggested council focus on HR and employing the right people for the right positions.

“When we have someone in-house we pay $100 bucks an hour, of $75 an hour, and when we have a consultant we’re paying between $3-400 probably per hour,” he said.

However, Dixon said the council faced challenges in filling roles and the spend on consultants had increased because the council was doing more work.

“One of the issues is getting the staff ... we have been looking for a stormwater team leader and a stormwater engineer for the last six months or more...almost a year now.

“We cannot find those people, they are not there. So that forces us to use consultants.”

Bowen said compared to councils with CCOs sitting within them doing some of the contracting work, Timaru’s rate increase was a lot higher.

“I’m not saying there are savings, but I think we would be foolish not to look hard and that includes Allan (Booth) to your point, consultancy.”

Carran said given the rates increase he agreed with Bowen’s call for a review.

“I don’t think it ever hurts for us to go and look at ourselves and make sure we’re getting really good value for money when you’re having to go to the community and say here’s a big increase.”

Bowen moved a motion that he and Carran would start on a review, which was seconded by Cr Michelle Pye.

Timaru District Council’s spend on consultants by year and department from 2018 – 2022.

