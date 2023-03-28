Mayor encourages young to volunteer in community

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley (centre) with the district’s 2023 Civic Award recipients, from left, John Coles, Bern Sommerfeld, Andrea Atkinson, Katelyn Ronson, Peter Hughes and representing the Theatre Company of Waimate, Vanessa Morgan.

With many volunteer helpers in the Waimate community ageing, Waimate district mayor Craig Rowley is urging young people to get involved.

“It is vital we encourage younger people into voluntary groups and organisations, especially as some of our older volunteers are looking to step down and hand over the reins,” Rowley said in presenting the 2023 Waimate District Civic Awards at the Waimate Event Centre recently.

“It would be a real shame to see some of our valued and important community services and events disappear from a lack of volunteer support.

“In a small district like Waimate, we are dependent on our volunteers for so many things. They're out and about daily driving our community car, delivering meals on wheels, we'll find them tending our walking tracks, working in charity shops, running our wonderful events, or like our wonderful choir here and the Inner Wheel ladies in the kitchen, entertaining and serving others.

“They work quietly, often unrecognised, behind the scenes, keeping our community active and alive.”

Rowley said often it took some coercing to get the people to agree to accept an award.

“When the chair of our Civic Awards Committee Janice Mehrtens and I visit those who have been selected, we usually hear protests like, ‘I'm not worthy for that,’ or, ‘no, I don't do a lot really.’

“Our recipients don't want recognition. They say they volunteer for that 'do good' feeling, the feeling of helping someone, or just because they want to give something back to their community.

“But it is important that we do recognise them - if only to give the people that benefit from their service the opportunity to acknowledge and thank them publicly.”

Rowley said the Civic Awards Committee had a tough job selecting each year's recipients and unsuccessful nominations should resubmit their applications. The recipients of the 2023 Civic Awards were:

Youth: Katelyn Ronson.

Group Award: The Waimate Theatre Group. The group staged Mamma Mia last year drawing people from all over the South Island, members make up the Waimate Community Choir and took part in other community activities.

Individuals: John Coles former Waimate mayor, active in a wide range of organisations including Bushtown Waimate, Rotary, Waimate Museum; Andrea Atkinson, for her commitment to health and fitness and wellbeing; Peter Hughes extensive work in Rotary, Lister Home and Hospital Board, Morven Domain/Reserve, St Patrick’s Catholic Church and Te Runanga o Waihao; Bern Sommerfeld, for work in St Andrews Residents’ and Ratepayers’ Association, Public Hall Committee, Village Green Committee, and Waimate Returned Services’ Association.