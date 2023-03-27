Firefighters fight shed blaze in Ōamaru

A blaze has torn through a shed in Ōamaru. (File photo)

Firefighters have gained control of a blaze that tore through a shed in Ōamaru.

Emergency services were called to Exe St just before 10pm after being alerted to a fire at a residential home, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Lynn Crosson said.

The shed, which was 10 metres by 5 metres, was “well alight” on arrival.

Police were acting as traffic management on the corner of Exe and Humber Streets, a police spokesperson said.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze and were speaking with a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire.