Firefighters fight shed blaze in Ōamaru
Firefighters have gained control of a blaze that tore through a shed in Ōamaru.
Emergency services were called to Exe St just before 10pm after being alerted to a fire at a residential home, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Lynn Crosson said.
The shed, which was 10 metres by 5 metres, was “well alight” on arrival.
Police were acting as traffic management on the corner of Exe and Humber Streets, a police spokesperson said.
Firefighters gained control of the blaze and were speaking with a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire.